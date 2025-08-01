Ghana: Sam George Directs Nca to Suspend DStv License On August 7 Over High Prices

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Sam George, has instructed the National Communications Authority (NCA) to suspend the broadcasting license of pay-TV operator DStv from August 7, 2025, if the company fails to reduce its subscription prices.

Mr. George said the directive follows DStv's refusal to lower prices despite the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

He argued that Ghanaians were paying significantly more for the same services compared to subscribers in other African countries.

Speaking during the Government accountability series at the Jubilee house, the Minister revealed that DStv had claimed the cedi's recent appreciation was not strong enough to warrant a price drop, calling it "a fluke."

"But my duty is to the Ghanaian people. I cannot stand by and watch what I believe is plain stealing from Ghanaians" Mr. George firmly stated.

He explained that DStv charges Ghanaian subscribers the equivalent of $83 for its premium bouquet, while Nigerians pay only $29 for the same content. "How can this be justified?" he asked.

The Minister added that although the cedi depreciated by 240% over the past eight years, the Nigerian naira had depreciated even more by 409% yet Nigerians still enjoy lower DStv prices.

Mr. George made it clear that DStv must either reduce its charges to match those in Nigeria or risk losing its broadcasting license in Ghana by August 7.

"Enough of the mistreatment of the Ghanaian consumer. They either comply with the reduction or we suspend their license" he said.