Ghana: Sam George Directs Nca to Suspend DStv License On August 7 Over High Prices

1 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Sam George, has instructed the National Communications Authority (NCA) to suspend the broadcasting license of pay-TV operator DStv from August 7, 2025, if the company fails to reduce its subscription prices.

Mr. George said the directive follows DStv's refusal to lower prices despite the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

He argued that Ghanaians were paying significantly more for the same services compared to subscribers in other African countries.

Speaking during the Government accountability series at the Jubilee house, the Minister revealed that DStv had claimed the cedi's recent appreciation was not strong enough to warrant a price drop, calling it "a fluke."

Related Articles

"But my duty is to the Ghanaian people. I cannot stand by and watch what I believe is plain stealing from Ghanaians" Mr. George firmly stated.

He explained that DStv charges Ghanaian subscribers the equivalent of $83 for its premium bouquet, while Nigerians pay only $29 for the same content. "How can this be justified?" he asked.

The Minister added that although the cedi depreciated by 240% over the past eight years, the Nigerian naira had depreciated even more by 409% yet Nigerians still enjoy lower DStv prices.

Mr. George made it clear that DStv must either reduce its charges to match those in Nigeria or risk losing its broadcasting license in Ghana by August 7.

"Enough of the mistreatment of the Ghanaian consumer. They either comply with the reduction or we suspend their license" he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.