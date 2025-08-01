Gambia: New Association Launched to Transform Hibiscus Industry in Gambia

In a major boost to agricultural diversification and rural empowerment, a new farming body, the Hibiscus Flower Farmers Association (HFFA) The Gambia, has officially been launched, aiming to unite and advance hibiscus cultivation across the country.

The association brings together farmers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and stakeholders within the hibiscus value chain, with a shared mission to transform hibiscus farming into a sustainable and profitable industry.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment, as global demand for hibiscus-based products such as herbal teas, cosmetics, and natural remedies continues to grow.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting held in Latrikunda Sabiji, representatives of HFFA outlined their commitment to supporting local farmers through training, market access, quality control, and sustainable agricultural practices.

"This is a turning point for hibiscus farming in The Gambia," said Mr Bakary S.S. Jadama, Founder and Coordinator of the association. "We aim to organise growers nationwide, improve production standards, and position Gambian hibiscus as a premium product on the international market."

The association, he went on, also plans to collaborate with government agencies, research institutions, and international development partners to build capacity and attract investment in hibiscus processing and export.

Hibiscus, locally known as Daa-wonjo, he stated, has long held cultural and culinary significance in The Gambia. "Despite its popularity, the crop has lacked a unified platform to support large-scale production or advocate for growers' interests."

Veteran agriculturalists have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a "bold step towards agricultural diversification and rural economic empowerment."

With this new structure in place, HFFA is expected to play a leading role in organising cooperatives, developing strategic partnerships, and lobbying for policies that support horticultural development in the country.

Interested growers, processors, and stakeholders are encouraged to contact the association's secretariat for membership and collaboration opportunities.