Gambia: Barrow Urges Integrity and Service As New Foreign Minister, IEC Leaders Sworn in

President Adama Barrow has called on newly appointed public officials to uphold integrity, diligence and national service as they take on key roles in advancing The Gambia's governance and development agenda.

Speaking at the State House in Banjul on Thursday 31 July 2025 the president oversaw the swearing-in of Modou Njie as Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Joseph Colley and Dr Cherno Jallow as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and Isatou Jammeh as a member of the Reparation Commission.

President Barrow congratulated the newly sworn-in officials and reminded them that holding public office comes with an obligation to serve diligently and sincerely and in line with the public trust.

He stressed that institutions mirror the nations they serve and public servants mirror their institutions emphasising that the conduct of officeholders reflects the country's commitment to good governance, the rule of law, and peace and stability

The president noted that The Gambia's progress depends on leaders of integrity who can confront challenges, drive progress, adopt best practices and address institutional shortcomings.

Foreign Affairs Minister Modou Njie has been tasked with leading the country's diplomatic policy, strengthening international partnerships and attracting investments that support the national development agenda.

The president acknowledged the demanding nature of the role and urged the minister to dedicate his energy and expertise to raising The Gambia's profile on the global stage.

IEC Chairperson Joseph Colley and Deputy Dr Cherno Jallow were reminded that their appointments are a national call to duty. They are expected to drive electoral reforms and credible processes that will sustain the country's democratic gains. The president urged them to operate strictly within the rules, regulations and electoral laws of The Gambia, while enhancing public confidence in the Commission.

Isatou Jammeh, the newest member of the Reparation Commission, joins the team established under the 2017 Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Act to support the country's Transitional Justice Programme.

President Barrow stressed the importance of the Commission's work in ensuring that victims of the former government receive the justice they deserve.

The president also extended gratitude to outgoing Foreign Minister Dr Mamadou Tangara and retired IEC Chairperson Alhajie Momar Njie, praising their invaluable contributions to nation building and wishing them success in their future endeavours.

President Barrow concluded by urging the newly sworn-in officials to bring their knowledge, experience and expertise to their new roles to deliver efficient, effective and impactful results for the Gambian people.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to transparency, justice and sustainable development.

