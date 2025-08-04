Gambia: Youth-Led Anti-Corruption Movement Surges in the Gambia

Gambians from all walks of life - led by the youth-driven GALA movement mobilized across the country on July 23 in an anti-corruption protest as momentum for change grows.

Thousands of Gambians, mostly youth, took to the streets on July 23 in a historic anti-corruption protest, one of the largest in recent history. Led by Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), protesters demanded justice, transparency, and accountability from the government.

The demonstration was a culmination of months of mobilization by GALA, a people-powered movement that emerged earlier this year, in response to damning reports on the mismanagement of the sale of former president Yahya Jammeh's recovered assets.

GALA's origins: from asset recovery to a national call for reform

According to GALA spokesperson Saibo, the movement started after an investigative report revealed irregularities in the sale of Jammeh's seized properties. These assets, which were meant to be recovered and put toward national rebuilding efforts following Jammeh's 22-year dictatorship, were allegedly sold at below-market prices through non-transparent and politically-influenced processes.

"This movement began with a simple demand: give us the full list of assets and follow due process," Saibo told People Dispatch. "But after our initial arrests last year, young people stood up not only for our release but to demand greater change. We are now confronting a broader culture of corruption that has crippled our education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economy."

The June protest demands

GALA's protest platform spans a wide range of unresolved scandals and policy failures. These include:

The Russian oil scandal: A controversial oil deal involving Russian firms and Gambian officials, which led to allegations of tax evasion, was met with inaction by the presidency, despite National Assembly findings. The 2022 children's medicine tragedy: Over 70 children died after consuming contaminated Indian-imported cough syrup. To date, their families have not received justice or compensation. A recent Human Rights Commission report again called for action. Gambia Ports Authority scandal: Allegations of GMD 300 million embezzlement have not yielded accountability despite prolonged investigations. Illegal land allocations and COVID-19 funds mismanagement: Accusations continue to surface around the opaque allocation of public land and questionable handling of pandemic relief funds. Local governance failures: GALA also called on local councils to resist corruption and uphold the interests of the people they represent.

Saibo makes it clear that the movement's central objective is not just to expose scandals but to "sanitize public service" and "anchor governance on transparency, justice, and the rule of law."

Intergenerational and diaspora support

The protest was notable for its diversity. Young people, students, elders, women, civil society members, and even members of the business community marched together in unity. GALA acknowledged the symbolic importance of this convergence in its official message of appreciation:

"To the youth, your voice and resolve are the driving force for change. To our elders, your presence reminds us of past struggles. To students, your discipline is a signal that the future is engaged. And to the diaspora, your support has been deeply felt."

The government has not issued a formal response to GALA's petitions. "This is not surprising," said Saibo. "Historically, governments here don't respond to petitions. But GALA is determined to change that norm."

The movement has given a 90-day ultimatum to respond meaningfully to its demands. Failure to do so, Saibo says, "will force renewed protests and broader mobilization."

For many, this protest represents a turning point in the Gambia's democratic trajectory. Since the ousting of Yahya Jammeh in 2016, transitional justice mechanisms were established to address past abuses. However, GALA argues that institutional corruption persists and that the transitional process has stalled under President Adama Barrow's administration.

"This moment symbolizes a collective awakening," said Saibo. "We are taking ownership of our future. This is not about just politics -- it is about dignity, justice, and the kind of Gambia we want our children to inherit."

GALA promises to remain vigilant and expand its civic engagement efforts nationwide.

"This is The People's Movement," the spokesperson says. "And we are just getting started."