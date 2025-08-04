Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Congratulates Benin On Its 65th Independence Celebration

3 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday extended her congratulations to Benin's president, Patrice Talon, for the country's 65th year of independence.

In 1958, France granted autonomy to the Republic of Dahomey (now known as Benin) and full independence on 1 August 1960.

In her congratulatory statement, Nandi-Ndaitwah celebrated the vibrant culture, unity and resilience of the Beninese people, and applauded their inspiring journey of development since gaining independence.

"Namibia and Benin continue to enjoy strong and mutually beneficial relations, further strengthened through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement," she said.

She reaffirmed her readiness to work with president Talon in unlocking the full potential of cooperation between the two countries.

