Nigeria: Rain Wreaks Havoc in Plateau, Destroys Over 50 Houses, Schools, Worship Center

3 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

At least 50 houses, schools and a worship center were destroyed during a heavy rainfall in Menkaat community of Shimankar district of Shendam local government area of Plateau State.

Residents said the damages from the downpour wreaked havoc and many were counting their losses.

The residents added that electric poles and trees fell on some houses.

Our correspondent gathered that the devastating windstorm that accompanied the rain started in the early hours of Sunday.

While the roofs of some houses were blown off, other buildings collapsed.

Mazawaje Daniel Danjuma, councilor representing Shemankar, told Daily Trust that farms with many crops, especially rice, got ruined by flooding and sand.

The councilor said, "The rainfall has caused damage in the community. Many residential buildings, including their kitchens, have collapsed. The intensity of the rainfall had also destroyed farms. People have really lost a lot."

Mr .Lawrence Longwalk, also resident of the community, lamented that the damages called for intervention from relevant authorities.

"From the level of damage, the people need urgent help. Two Primary Schools and a worship center in Shimankar were completely blown down by rainstorm," he said.

See pictures below:

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.