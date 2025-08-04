Nigeria: Rain Wreaks Havoc in Plateau, Destroys Over 50 Houses, Schools, Worship Center

At least 50 houses, schools and a worship center were destroyed during a heavy rainfall in Menkaat community of Shimankar district of Shendam local government area of Plateau State.

Residents said the damages from the downpour wreaked havoc and many were counting their losses.

The residents added that electric poles and trees fell on some houses.

Our correspondent gathered that the devastating windstorm that accompanied the rain started in the early hours of Sunday.

While the roofs of some houses were blown off, other buildings collapsed.

Mazawaje Daniel Danjuma, councilor representing Shemankar, told Daily Trust that farms with many crops, especially rice, got ruined by flooding and sand.

The councilor said, "The rainfall has caused damage in the community. Many residential buildings, including their kitchens, have collapsed. The intensity of the rainfall had also destroyed farms. People have really lost a lot."

Mr .Lawrence Longwalk, also resident of the community, lamented that the damages called for intervention from relevant authorities.

"From the level of damage, the people need urgent help. Two Primary Schools and a worship center in Shimankar were completely blown down by rainstorm," he said.

