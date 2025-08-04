Nigeria: I'll Serve Only One Term of Four Years If Elected President - - Obi Insists

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reiterated his one-term promise, saying he'll serve only a single four-year term if elected president in 2027.

Obi made this declaration in a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, describing the pledge as "sacrosanct" and rooted in his commitment to purposeful and accountable leadership.

"I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct," Obi stated.

Citing examples of globally respected leaders who served brief yet impactful terms, Obi referenced former U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, as well as South Africa's Nelson Mandela.

"One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures... Mandela chose to serve only one term... His decision was a deliberate act of leadership," Obi said.

Acknowledging widespread distrust in Nigeria's political class, Obi said many Nigerians no longer take politicians at their word.

"But even in this climate of cynicism, there are still a few whose actions have matched their words -- whose integrity is built on verifiable precedent," he argued.

He addressed skepticism over his one-term vow, saying: Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term. One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn't be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Obi defended his record, recalling his time as Anambra State Governor. "I fulfilled each of those promises without deviation... My word is my bond."

He also outlined his top priorities if elected: improving governance, tackling insecurity, prioritizing education and healthcare, fighting corruption, and transforming Nigeria's economy from consumption-based to production-driven.

"Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference," he added.

Vanguard News