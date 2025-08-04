Nigeria: Lagos Govt Warns Event Centres Against Traffic Obstruction

3 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Lagos State Government has warned social event venues against obstructing traffic flow within the state through unauthorised use of public roads.

The warning was issued by Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in a statement on Sunday.

Bakare-Oki gave the caution during on-the-spot inspections at several traffic-prone corridors across Lagos.

He expressed concern over the growing trend of lavish events encroaching on public roads, which causes avoidable gridlock and hinders emergency access routes.

He said such actions subject motorists and commuters to unnecessary hardship and must be addressed decisively.

Bakare-Oki affirmed that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration remains committed to maintaining discipline, fairness, and order on all roads in Lagos.

He stated that the state would no longer tolerate the illegal conversion of public roads into event parking or overflow spaces.

"No person or organisation, regardless of status, has the right to annex public roads for private or entertainment use," he said.

He added that any club, hall, or social venue found guilty of blocking access roads or roadside encroachment will face penalties and legal action.

To enhance enforcement, Bakare-Oki directed all LASTMA units to improve intelligence gathering and increase patrols, especially on weekends and during festive seasons.

He urged venue owners to act responsibly by hiring certified traffic personnel or working with LASTMA to create event-specific traffic plans.

