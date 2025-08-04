Nigeria: No Multibillion Naira Contract Awarded for Baro Port - Oyetola

4 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola's office has denied allegations that he awarded a multibillion-naira contract for the Baro Inland Port in Niger State.

According to Oyetola's spokesman, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the minister did not award any contract for the project.

The spokesman explained that the Baro Inland Port project was conceived, planned, and initiated by previous administrations and adding that no such contract was awarded under the current administration.

The denial comes amidst an investigation by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee into the project's status and utilization of funds.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port had on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Bola Oyebamiji, to appear before it to clarify issues surrounding the multi-billion-naira inland port project.

The Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Saidu Abdullahi, issued the summons during a session in Abuja, mandating NIWA to provide all relevant documents relating to the planning, construction, handover, and current state of the port, which he said was conceived to ease the pressure on seaports and open up inland waterway transportation.

The panel gave the minister and NIWA seven days to submit all relevant documents, including contract papers, project scope, payment history, inspection reports, photographs, and any correspondence showing that the port was ever officially declared operational.

But in a swift reaction, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy categorically denied reports alleging that Oyetola awarded a multibillion-naira contract for the Baro Inland Port project, insisting the claims are entirely false and misleading.

"No multibillion-naira contract has been awarded by His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola in connection with the Baro Port project," the minister's aide declared.

"The project is not new. It was conceived, planned, and initiated under previous administrations."

The Baro Inland Port, located in Niger State, was officially commissioned in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, since its commissioning, the facility has remained largely non-operational due to a lack of critical infrastructure, including adequate road and rail connections necessary for port activities.

Akinola clarified further that while the project remains of national interest, the current administration has not initiated any new contracts related to Baro Port.

"Our focus remains on assessing existing infrastructure and creating a roadmap for sustainable development, not on duplicating past efforts," he added.

