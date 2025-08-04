Nigeria: Shun Desperate Politicians, Otuaro Warns Ex-N/Delta Agitators

4 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

The administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has warned ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region to remain vigilant and resist any attempt by some desperate politicians to use them for selfish interest.

He made the appeal at the end of the second batch three-day strategic leadership, alternative dispute resolution and mediation training organised by PAP for its stakeholders, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

He noted with concern the recent "rise in politically-charged rhetoric and coordinated attempts by some politicians" to pitch ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the programme against the federal government ahead of the 2027 elections.

Otuaro in a statement yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Igoniko Oduma, urged all ex-agitators and stakeholders in the region to reflect on the progress made and not allow themselves to be used by political actors to destabilise the region.

"The President Tinubu administration has shown goodwill to our people, not just in words, but in action. The president has expanded the budget of the programme, allowing us to reach more beneficiaries and strengthen our reintegration and rehabilitation initiatives," he said.

