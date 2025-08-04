Nigeria: Enugu Govt Partners Quantity Surveyors to Boost Infrastructure Devt

4 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governor Peter Mbah of has stated that the government of the state is partnering with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors to ensure that development and infrastructure reaches every part of the state simultaneously.

He made the dislcosure when the leadership and members of the Institute paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, on the sidelines of their national workshop and the induction of newly qualified Quantity Surveyors at the International Conference Centre, in the state capital.

The workshop is themed "Standardising Procurement Excellence and Efficiency Efficiency the Nigerian Bureau of Procurement's Standard Bidding Documents."

Speaking during the visit, the Institute's President, Quantity Surveyor Kene Nzekwe, stressed that

"It is a known fact that the development and growth of any country or state is highly dependent on her level of infrastructure development and the commitment of the leadership to continue to ensure infrastructure delivery and the magnitude of projects traversing the state is a statement that the Governor desires that development quickly reaches every nook and cranny of the state," he stated.

In his response, Governor Mbah said the theme of the workshop aligned with the administration's commitment to transparency, pledging continued collaboration with the Institute in the execution and management of the over 2,000 ongoing and completed projects across the state, which includes 260 Smart Green Schools and 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 260 political wards in Enugu State.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.