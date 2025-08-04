Nigeria: Enugu Govt Partners Quantity Surveyors to Boost Infrastructure Devt

Governor Peter Mbah of has stated that the government of the state is partnering with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors to ensure that development and infrastructure reaches every part of the state simultaneously.

He made the dislcosure when the leadership and members of the Institute paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, on the sidelines of their national workshop and the induction of newly qualified Quantity Surveyors at the International Conference Centre, in the state capital.

The workshop is themed "Standardising Procurement Excellence and Efficiency Efficiency the Nigerian Bureau of Procurement's Standard Bidding Documents."

Speaking during the visit, the Institute's President, Quantity Surveyor Kene Nzekwe, stressed that

"It is a known fact that the development and growth of any country or state is highly dependent on her level of infrastructure development and the commitment of the leadership to continue to ensure infrastructure delivery and the magnitude of projects traversing the state is a statement that the Governor desires that development quickly reaches every nook and cranny of the state," he stated.

In his response, Governor Mbah said the theme of the workshop aligned with the administration's commitment to transparency, pledging continued collaboration with the Institute in the execution and management of the over 2,000 ongoing and completed projects across the state, which includes 260 Smart Green Schools and 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 260 political wards in Enugu State.