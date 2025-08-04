Nigeria: Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc On Plateau Community, Flood Submerges Farmlands in Niger, Kogi

A rainstorm has wreaked havoc in the Plateau State community, while floods have submerged farmlands in Niger State and cut off Kogi East in Kogi State. The incident happened in the north-central region of Nigeria.

A windstorm destroyed at least 50 houses in the Menkaat community (Shimankar district) of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Findings revealed that the devastating rainstorm that accompanied the rain left a trail of destruction in its wake early Sunday morning.

Schools and worship centres were mainly affected in the process.

Residents of the area told our correspondent that about 50 houses had roofs blown off, while several buildings collapsed.

Another resident of the affected community, Mr Lawrence Longwalk, lamented the incident and called for intervention from relevant authorities.

"Our people have been hit seriously by a rainstorm. It happened early in the morning on Sunday."

He added that the rainstorm also destroyed some worship centres and schools.

In his words, "From the level of damage, the people need urgent help," he said

"A rampaging rainstorm completely blew off two Primary Schools and a worship centre in Shimankar, " he added.

However, as more farmland in Niger state communities was washed away by flood over the weekend, the Niger state government has directed those on the flood plains to move out.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Communities in Kafin Koro, Paikoro local government area and 18 other communities in Lapai local government area of the state farm lands were washed away.

The communities were Dere, Eshi, Apataku, Tsakanabi, Kuchi Kakanda, Arah, Achiba, Rebba, Ebwa, Pele, Edda, Rigido, Gbami, Yawa, Baka, and Muye.

The special adviser to the governor on communication media and strategy, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, confirmed the incidents in which several hectares of farmlands were washed away and urged Riparians in the state to immediately relocate to higher ground as the rain intensified across the state.

He appealed to the communities in the affected areas to immediately relocate to a safer place to avoid further disaster in the state.

Vatsa said, "Though the government understands the attachment to these communities' ancestral homes, it is expedient for them to adhere to the government warning and relocate until the rain passes."

"We, as a government, will continue to be proactive by appealing to the people, especially those in the floodplain areas, to immediately move upland to avoid the experience of the Mokwa disaster.

"The Mokwa experience is still very much with us, and we can not afford to allow such an experience to repeat itself. That is why the government is urging the people to move to a higher ground," he declared.

Idah Local Government Area, in Kogi East, has been completely cut off from Lokoja, the state capital, due to flooding, which caused a connecting bridge to collapse.

Recall that Idah is one of the nine Local Governments that are usually affected by flooding in the state. The other Local Governments are Ibaji, Ofu, Kogi, Ajaokuta, Bassa, Lokoja, Adavi and Igalamela

An eyewitness, Alhaji Ali Atabor, who disclosed this to Leadership, in a message, said, "This is the situation of Ajegwu-Okpachala - Idah road presently, no movement in the last 1 hour. No movement from Idah end or Ajegwu through that corridor. He said

The people are calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency to come to their aid.

Another Idah citizen, Salisu Isah, told our Correspondent that the only way to access Lokoja now is through Anyigba, several kilometres from Idah. This is the situation of Ajegwu, Opkachala -Idah Road.