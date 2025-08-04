Nigeria: Federal Govt Extends Deadline for NIS, NSCDC, Prisons Recruitment

4 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Federal government has announced a one-week extension for the ongoing recruitment into paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

The exercise involves the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

Originally scheduled to close today, the application portal will now remain open till Monday, August 11, 2025.

In a statement issued yesterday, the secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (rtd), said the extension was intended to give more interested applicants the opportunity to apply and be considered for enlistment into any of the paramilitary services.

He also emphasised that the official recruitment portal remains: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

"The Board wishes to reiterate that its recruitment process is free of charge and remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent process," he stated.

