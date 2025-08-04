Liberia: Senator Konneh Supports Rubber Export Order, Cautions On Implementation Challenges

Senator Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu County has thrown his weight behind President Joseph Boakai's Executive Order No. 151, describing the directive not as a ban, but as "a forward-looking strategy" to spark industrial transformation in Liberia's rubber sector.

Signed on August 1, 2025, Executive Order 151 restricts the export of unprocessed rubber, imposes a new tax framework, and mandates stringent compliance requirements. Its goal, the government says, is to push local processing, generate jobs, and increase revenue by ending Liberia's dependence on exporting raw rubber.

But critics have warned of possible trade disruptions and bottlenecks. Konneh, however, sees it differently.

"Executive Order 151 is not a ban on rubber export," Konneh clarified in a written statement to The Liberian Investigator. "It is a strategic shift toward building a diversified economy that hopefully generates additional revenues and creates plenty of jobs for Liberians."

Konneh, a former Finance Minister under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, praised the Boakai administration's use of fiscal levers, including a 4% presumptive tax, fees to the Rubber Development Fund Incorporated (RDFI), and a US$150-per-metric-ton surcharge on raw rubber exports, as "smart incentives" to reshape the sector.

"By leveraging fiscal tools like the 4% presumptive tax, RDFI fees, and post-export income taxation, EO 151 is not just regulating exports, it's restructuring incentives to favor domestic transformation of rubber," Konneh explained.

Inside the Executive Order

Executive Order 151 introduces rigorous new conditions for any individual or company wishing to export unprocessed rubber, including:

A 4% presumptive tax on assessed rubber value.

RDFI development fees.

A US$150-per-metric-ton surcharge.

Mandatory tax clearance and payment receipts.

Export authorization from both the Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce.

A post-export income tax ranging from 2% to 4% depending on taxpayer classification.

A US$50,000 fine for any fraudulent documentation or tax evasion.

Only processed rubber products such as Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) are exempt from these requirements.

Comparing EO 151 to EO 124

Konneh distinguished the new order from Executive Order 124, signed during the previous administration, which focused mainly on policing the sector and clamping down on theft and illegal trading.

"EO 124 focused on enforcing rules to address challenges like theft, illegal trade, and neglect in the rubber sector," he noted. "EO 151, on the other hand, takes a developmental approach, using policy tools to shift incentives."

A History of Export Without Value

Rubber has been Liberia's economic backbone for more than 100 years. Yet the sector has remained largely extractive, with most rubber exported in raw form. This has deprived the country of manufacturing jobs and downstream economic gains.

"Restructuring how we manage rubber exports lays the groundwork for domestic industrial growth," Konneh said. "It's time we stop exporting wealth and start creating it here at home."

Potential Pitfalls--and a Call for Caution

Despite his support, Konneh was careful to temper expectations. He acknowledged that restricting raw material exports can be a double-edged sword.

"It can protect domestic industries and resources," he noted, "but also potentially harm international trade volumes, which could negatively affect Liberia's trade deficit and economic growth."

"A policy is only as good as its implementation," Konneh warned. "This has been our challenge."

To that end, he called on the Boakai administration to launch a deliberate and inclusive implementation strategy.

"We need a strategy that incentivizes local firms to move up the value chain, from raw latex to semi-finished and ultimately to finished goods," he said. "That's how we make rubber a true engine of industrial growth and fiscal resilience."

Protecting Farmers, Empowering Ministries

The Gbarpolu County Senator emphasized the importance of ensuring that smallholder rubber farmers, who make up the majority of producers, are not left behind.

"The interests of smallholder farmers must be protected if we are to achieve equitable growth and sustainability in the rubber sector," he said.

He also urged the government to provide more resources and capacity to key institutions, including the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Bureau of Concessions.

"We should support the Ministry of Agriculture and NBC with the resources and capabilities to develop the reports and analyses needed to assist the president in enforcing this order for impact," Konneh stated.

Senate Support Pledged

He promised to rally legislative support for the executive order's enforcement.

"We will do our part in the Senate by working with colleagues to support the Ministry of Agriculture and NBC to ensure an effective rollout," he said.