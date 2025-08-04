Liberia: Unsafe Drinking Water Puts Several Rural Residents Health At Risk in Bong

A worsening water crisis in parts of rural Bong County is putting hundreds of lives at risk, as residents in towns like Gaytayea and Gbarnga continue to rely on unsafe sources for drinking water in the absence of functioning infrastructure.

In Gaytayea, located in Electoral District #1, four of the town's five hand pumps have collapsed. The only functioning pump often runs dry, forcing residents to walk long distances to fetch water from an open well beneath the town.

"This may be because the pump was installed at a low-capacity site," said Jonah Sumo, a resident. "After just a few people draw water, it runs dry."

Despite the known health risks, many residents continue to drink from the contaminated well. Town Chief Moses Dangar, who has repeatedly suffered from diarrhea, said the situation has reached a breaking point.

"I am suffering from diarrhea," he said. "I get sick several times a month from drinking creek water. I want to appeal to our government to come to our aid. It is not easy on us."

Health Crisis Compounded by Lack of Access

The town has no clinic, and residents rely on mobile drug vendors for treatment. These vendors, who travel between towns and villages, often store medicine in plastic buckets and bags without temperature control--raising questions about quality and safety.

In 2020, the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority warned against such street vending of health products, citing risks from counterfeit or poorly stored drugs. Still, in places like Gaytayea, these vendors remain the only option.

"Our children get diarrhea every two weeks," Dangar said. "We spend all the money we earn from farming just to get them treated. Then we go hungry."

Residents Blame Local Leadership

When asked who bears responsibility for the crisis, Dangar pointed to the area's lawmaker.

"Rep. [Prince] Koinah doesn't care about our well-being," he said. "He only knew us when he was campaigning."

Gbarnga Town Facing Similar Struggles

Nearby Gbarnga Town, in Suakoko District, faces the same challenges. With over 500 residents, the town lacks access to clean water and relies on streams for daily needs.

Sitting beneath his palaver hut, Town Chief David Darwokala described the toll.

"Some children who suffered from diarrhea died of dehydration," he said.

National Health Risk

According to the Liberia Water Sanitation and Hygiene Consortium, poor water and sanitation remain leading causes of death among children under five in Liberia. The group attributes 42 percent of under-five deaths to malaria and 22 percent to diarrhea--many cases linked to unsafe water.

Despite repeated appeals, rural communities say successive governments have failed to provide lasting solutions. With the dry season looming, and water sources becoming increasingly scarce, residents warn that without urgent intervention, the situation could worsen.