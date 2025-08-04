Liberia: Monica Swen Crowned Miss Earth Liberia 2025

-- Victory crowned her as the seventh Miss Earth Liberia since the pageant's inception six years ago

In an evening filled with anticipation and thrill at the Sinkor Palace Hotel, in Monrovia, 23-year-old Monica Abigail Swen, originally from Grand Kru County, was officially announced as Miss Earth Liberia 2025.

Representing the element 'Sun' during the seventh edition of the Miss Earth Liberia pageant held on Saturday night, Monica beamed throughout the event as she received her crown from the outgoing queen, Mary W. Kermon, amid cheers and applause from the crowd.

The excitement intensified for Monica's family and supporters as she first appeared in a swimsuit crafted from African fabric, followed by her stunning evening gown. She advanced through the competition, earning a spot in the Top 10, then progressing to the final five before ultimately claiming the title of Miss Earth Liberia. Additionally, Monica was awarded a Chevrolet Malibu valued at approximately US$9,000, along with undisclosed ambassadorial contracts.

In the same event, Dorcas G. Worlobah was announced as the second runner-up, with Beyons T. Nimely as the first runner-up. The three finalists also participated in a question-and-answer round judged by a panel including actor and producer Gregory Artus Frank Jr., legal counselor Tupee Enid Taylor, philanthropist and politician Alice T. Baysah, Magic Group of Companies CEO Mamud Dabor, and Liberia Football Association's third vice president Jodie Marian Reid.

During the Q&A session, Monica shared her plans: "I will set up a sanitation team, which will include my fellow contestants, to carry out sanitation awareness within the environment. She added, "I believe that each of us here faces sanitation problems in our environment, and I need them to share their thoughts with me on this journey."

Moved to tears by her triumph, Monica's supporters and family celebrated loudly around her. The new titleholder, still processing her win, smiled warmly at the audience as she searched for her mother and relatives to share the joyous moment.

Looking Ahead

Monica, who is currently a sophomore student in Banking and Finance at the Adventist University of West Africa, has secured her place in history through this environmental pageant victory. This achievement signals a renewed presence of youth on the global beauty stage.

Miss Earth Liberia is recognized as an environmental women's empowerment program that promotes involvement in sustainability, green initiatives, and conservation issues through educating communities. It is the official designation for the country's delegate to the international Miss Earth competition.

In a radio interview, Swen highlighted the importance of raising awareness and garnering support for cleaning the drainage systems in her community. She addressed public worries about the frequent drainage backflows that contaminate key street corners in Monrovia City.

"Whenever it rains in my community, I notice water flowing on the road, all because of a poor drainage system.

"Our drainage systems in our community are few, but we, as a people, need to take good care of the few we have by not allowing dirt to start clogging these drains. We Liberians have to take care of our own and keep it clean. She concluded, "cleaning our drainage is everyone's responsibility."