Nigeria: Yar'Adua Dumps APC for Adc

4 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

Senator Abubakar Sadiq Yar'adua, who represented Katsina Central at the National Assembly, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In his resignation letter addressed to the ward party chairman, dated 28 July, Yar'adua accused the APC- led government of imposing policies that have "undermined, destroyed, and desecrated" the lives, welfare, dignity, lands, and livelihood of the people.

"The government has truly become what Malam Nasir El-Rufa'i would refer to as 'urban bandits,' or in my view, 'bandits in government,"' Yar'adua stated.

Yar'adua who aspired for the Katsina State governorship in 2023, said, "They only cater to the interests of the petit-bourgeois elements and the interests of International Monopoly Capital." He announced that he would be joining the ADC, describing it as a party "poised to change and re-shape the course of Nigeria's political history."

"I pray and hope that my numerous supporters, associates, and admirers in Katsina State will soon join me in the ADC," he said.

