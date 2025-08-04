Gambia: Nigeria Deploys 22 Fresh Volunteers to Gambia

4 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

Nigeria, over the weekend, deployed 22 fresh volunteers to The Gambia under the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) programme.

Through the NTAC, Nigeria deploys skills for technical assistance to sister-nations across Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific countries.

The 22 volunteers are academic experts who are to serve at the University of The Gambia for the next two years.

Speaking at the departure ceremony, NTAC's Director General, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, charged them to serve with dignity, reminding them that they are ambassadors of Nigeria.

He assured them of the government's support through allowances and welfare, while the host country, in line with the tripartite Country Agreement entered into with the volunteers, would provide housing, utilities, and local transport.

In his remarks, Professor Gundiri, the Team Lead of the volunteers, expressed gratitude to the President and the NTAC leadership.

He pledged that the 22 volunteers, carefully chosen for impact and results, would serve with honour and dignity for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the NTAC also received 15 returning volunteers from The Gambia over the weekend.

The NTAC DG expressed appreciation for their accomplishments and resilience, noting that they not only developed The Gambia but also gained valuable knowledge for Nigeria's growth.

He cited inspiring results from their work--such as the establishment of the first Psychology programme in the University of Gambia they served, the launch of a Department of Forestry and other new Departments, including the graduation of the first MSc and PhD candidates under their mentorship.

Professor Joseph Kur, Team Leader of the returning set of volunteers, thanked the Federal Government for the opportunity to serve the country outside its shores.

He noted that their exemplary service earned each of the 15 volunteers commendation and various accolades that have been captured in the Certificates of Excellent Service awarded to each volunteer by their host University, The University of The Gambia.

