Nigeria: Ex-NRC MD Faults Self-Probe As Nsib Unveils Three Regulations

Former Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Seyi Sijuwade, has faulted the ongoing practice of internal investigations into rail accidents, warning that it compromises safety and fosters falsified reporting.

He spoke alongside other stakeholders at the Multimodal Transportation Stakeholders' Workshop in Abuja organised by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

This is just as the bureau as unveiled new regulations for rail, maritime and air transportation.

The bureau formerly known as Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) in charge of investigation of incidents and accidents in aviation now has an expanded role covering all modes of transportation like the United State National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

With the theme, "Strengthening Transport Safety Standards Through Collaboration," the gathering convened key players across transport sectors to discuss an integrated national safety strategy following the expanded role of NSIB as a multimodal investigative agency.

Speaking on his experience in rail operations, Sijuwade called attention to recurring conflicts of interest.

He described the current approach to rail incident inquiries as flawed and unaccountable.

He observed that incidents are often investigated by staff directly involved in the operations, which distorts findings and shields senior officers from scrutiny.

"We have seen cases where train drivers remain loyal to their line managers. When faults occur due to poor maintenance, the reports often protect those in charge. Investigations led by operational staff cannot guarantee truth or objectivity," he said.

He argued that this internalised process damages both institutional integrity and public safety. Departments under pressure to maintain operational schedules rarely prioritise thorough investigations, leading to missing evidence or suppressed findings.

"Those operating the trains should never be the ones probing accidents involving the same trains. Critical evidence disappears. And not by coincidence. It's driven by fear of punishment and the instinct to shield colleagues," Sijuwade stated.

He called for a shift towards external, expert-led investigations, adding that NSIB must take the lead in all transport-related incident reviews.

"When a crash happens, the first point of contact should be the NSIB. Not the police. Not security agents. Because the Bureau's objective isn't to assign blame -- it's to uncover causes and prevent recurrence."

Meanwhile, the NSIB unveiled three draft regulations aimed at establishing an integrated safety framework for Nigeria's rail, maritime, and aviation sectors. The move, according to the Director-General of the NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., is aimed at harmonising safety standards and enhancing collaborative investigation protocols across all modes of transportation.

The first of the drafts, Railway (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Regulations, proposes a structured methodology for probing rail accidents and near-misses. It outlines robust procedures for evidence-based investigations, ensuring that every incident is thoroughly analysed with the aim of producing actionable safety recommendations.

"This framework will ensure that rail accidents are treated with the urgency and depth they deserve, with the ultimate goal of preventing recurrence," Captain Badeh Jr. added.

The second draft, Maritime Safety Investigation Regulations, seeks to enhance transparency, accountability, and modernisation in the handling of maritime incidents. It is designed to bring greater transparency, accountability, and modernised procedures to the investigation of accidents in Nigeria's inland and coastal waterways and port operations.

"Beyond improving outcomes, this regulation is expected to foster trust and compliance in our maritime ecosystem," said the DG, NSIB.

The third regulation, a revised version of the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations, integrates emerging technologies, global lessons, and stakeholder feedback. It aligns Nigeria's aviation investigation procedures with international standards while enhancing readiness and responsiveness in air transport.

"By modernising this framework, we are better prepared to respond to aviation incidents and strengthen public confidence in the sector," he said.

Captain Badeh explained that the drafts were the result of months of dedicated work, informed by accident data and global standards. "Our primary objective is to foster open dialogue, exchange insights, and collectively refine the frameworks that safeguard lives and infrastructure in aviation, maritime, and railway sectors," he said, inviting stakeholders to provide valuable input to ensure the regulations are both effective and practical.