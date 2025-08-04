Nigeria: FCMB Targets 150 Women Entrepreneurs With N5m Grant

4 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

The women-banking arm of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), SheVentures and Women Enterprise Alliance (WENA) have partnered to offer N5 million business grants to top three women-led small and medium-sized enterprises in its sustainability initiative.

This was announced in a statement, stressing that the initiative was focused on empowering over 150 women entrepreneurs in the country's North Central.

"This marks the beginning of a high-impact collaboration designed to empower over 150 women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across local, state, and regional levels, through access to finance, market opportunities, capacity building, and enterprise development.

"As part of the initiative, the top three SMEs emerging from the regional programs will receive business grants of up to N5 million from selected investors and partners," the statement reads.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo, Group Head, SheVentures at FCMB, stressed the importance of the partnership, describing it as a testament of the firm's drive to support women entrepreneurs.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

"At SheVentures, we believe empowering women economically is one of the fastest ways to drive inclusive growth and community development. Together with WENA, we will ensure that women in the North Central region have the funds, the tools, skills, and exposure needed to thrive," she said.

Florence Onwumere, Head of Organisation and Programs at WENA, expressed readiness to hit the ground running, saying the collaboration would foster growth in the country's economy.

"We are excited to work with SheVentures, a brand that aligns with our mission of uplifting women entrepreneurs. With this collaboration, we are expanding access to critical resources and shaping the next generation of business leaders in underserved regions of Nigeria," she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.