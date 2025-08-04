Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said he intends to serve only a first term of four years if elected president in 2027, because longevity in office is not a mark of success.

In a statement posted on his X handle yesterday, Obi referenced global figures such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela, explaining that each led with principle and left enduring legacies despite short tenures.

Daily Trust reports that Obi is a key political figure in the opposition coalition that recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

He disclosed recently that he would do only four years and quit presidential power if given the mandate in 2027. However, Obi is yet to announce whether he would be running on the ADC platform or the LP, as he is yet to officially withdraw his membership of the latter.

"Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service - however brief - that defines true statesmanship. It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected president. And that vow is sacrosanct," he posted.

"Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference. I do not intend to stay a day longer. History shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it," he added.

Obi said sanitising governance, tackling insecurity through proper use of national resources, improving education and healthcare, supporting small businesses, and transforming Nigeria into a productive economy driven by agriculture, technology, and manufacturing would form key areas of his administration's priority.