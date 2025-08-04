Liberia: Mamadee Sheriff Returns As Nimba County Head Coach

NIMBA COUNTY — Mamadee Sheriff, known affectionately as "Coach Benzema," has been reinstated as head coach of the Nimba County football team ahead of the 2025-26 National County Sports Meet.

Sheriff previously held the position in 2024, but his appointment was rescinded just weeks later under what sources described as political pressure. His return now marks a renewed mandate as he replaces Mouctarr Fofana, Nimba's longest-serving coach.

The announcement was made by Alphanso Glaydor, chair of the Nimba County Sports Steering Committee and a prominent businessman, who said Sheriff's recent track record and leadership credentials made him the clear choice to take the team forward.

"Coach Benzema brings experience, discipline, and winning momentum," Glaydor said. "His promotion of Gardnersville FC to the First Division speaks volumes about his tactical abilities and leadership."

Sheriff guided Gardnersville FC from the Second Division into the First Division of the Liberia National League and is well-known in Nimba's football circles. Before his brief stint as head coach last year, he had served as the team's trainer and assistant coach. He also previously coached Montserrado County in the national tournament.

The 2025-26 County Meet is scheduled to kick off on December 14, with Nimba as one of four host counties. Maryland County has been named the primary host and placed in Group A alongside Rivercess, Grand Kru, and River Gee. Nimba will compete in Group B against Bomi, Sinoe, and Margibi. Group C features Grand Bassa, Lofa, Grand Cape Mount, and Grand Gedeh, while Group D includes Gbarpolu, Bong, and Montserrado.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nimba County enters this year's competition with something to prove after a disappointing exit in the 2024-25 tournament. The team was eliminated by Margibi County in a dramatic quarterfinal decided by penalties, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Despite recent setbacks, Nimba remains one of the most decorated counties in the history of the tournament, having lifted the County Meet trophy a record six times. With Sheriff at the helm, fans and officials hope the team can reclaim its dominance.

"We're aiming for the title," Sheriff said after his appointment. "This county has the talent, the fan base, and the history. My job is to bring it all together."

The County Meet, Liberia's largest annual sporting event, draws nationwide attention and serves as a springboard for emerging talent. With Sheriff's return, Nimba County hopes to blend experience with youthful energy in pursuit of its seventh championship.