Liberia: Jeremiah Sokan Demands Action On Mining, Electrification, and Rural Development in Grand Gedeh

ZWEDRU — In his first year as lawmaker for Grand Gedeh County District #1, Representative Jeremiah Garwo Sokan Sr. has emerged as a leading voice for rural infrastructure, education reform, and natural resource accountability, balancing legislative duties with an aggressive constituency development agenda.

Sokan, who won the April 2024 by-election following the death of Rep. Erol Madison Gwion, has quickly positioned himself as a central figure in the House of Representatives, particularly on issues affecting Liberia's extractive and energy sectors. As chair of the House Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy and Environment, he has pressed for reforms in resource governance, including renewed focus on the long-stalled Putu Iron Ore Mining concession.

"Our community deserves to see benefits from its resources," Sokan said during a recent legislative hearing. "Ensuring transparency and action on the Putu concession is a priority."

The southeastern district, long plagued by poor roads, inadequate electricity, and underutilized mineral wealth, has seen notable changes under Sokan's first-year leadership, though much remains to be done.

Local Development in Motion

One of Sokan's earliest initiatives involved the rehabilitation of key feeder roads in Zwedru and nearby communities, routes long neglected but essential for trade and movement. Residents say the improved road access has made it easier for goods and services to circulate and boosted economic activity in local markets.

"I used to struggle to get my produce to town," said trader Grace Blamo. "Now, cars can reach us. It's made a real difference."

In July 2025, Sokan launched a landmark solar streetlight project that installed more than 600 solar-powered lamps across Zwedru, including the central market area, police depots, and remote rural neighborhoods. The move has not only improved security at night but also extended economic activity beyond sunset.

"Providing reliable lighting in our communities is essential for safety and economic growth," Sokan said at the launch ceremony.

Law enforcement officials have credited the increased lighting with supporting nighttime patrols and crime prevention.

Tech and Youth in Focus

In education, Sokan inaugurated a digital learning center in Zwedru's FDA Community during Liberia's 178th Independence Day celebrations. The center, equipped with computers and expected to connect to Starlink high-speed internet, aims to bridge the digital divide facing rural students.

He has also backed scholarship programs and organized free West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) tutorials for students across the district.

"We're not just thinking of roads," Sokan said during a town hall meeting. "We're thinking of minds, futures, and digital access."

Legislative Oversight and Resource Governance

Sokan's influence has extended well beyond district lines. His role as chair of the Lands, Mines, Energy and Environment Committee gives him oversight over national resource policies--particularly critical as Liberia faces growing calls for environmental sustainability and equitable resource sharing.

The Putu Iron Ore Mining concession, dormant for years, remains a focal point. Sokan has demanded clear timelines and transparency from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, asserting that the project holds the potential to create jobs and jumpstart economic activity in Grand Gedeh.

"We will not allow another decade of silence on Putu," he said during a Capitol hearing. "This is a test of government's commitment to rural empowerment."

His committee has also delved into land tenure reforms and decentralization of energy services, issues that disproportionately affect rural counties.

Constituency Reporting and Grassroots Ties

On July 24, Sokan hosted a public legislative report forum in Zwedru, detailing his achievements, challenges, and ongoing priorities. Attended by community leaders, civil society groups, and residents, the event included updates on scholarships, youth sports equipment donations, and targeted support for vulnerable populations.

He has also made personal visits to towns across the district--including a symbolic return on July 18 to Toffoi Town, his birthplace in Kanneh Clan--where he donated solar lamps and cash for local development projects.

"Supporting my home community is not just political; it is personal," Sokan said to an audience of elders and youth.

Road Ahead: Priorities Set

Looking ahead, Sokan has pledged to electrify all 56 communities in the district, expand clean water and sanitation systems, support the nursing program at Grand Gedeh Community College, and advocate for more vocational training and scholarships.

He also plans to push for policy action on climate change resilience and sustainable land use--topics gaining traction in the Legislature amid rising environmental concerns.

While critics say the district's gains are still modest compared to its needs, even some skeptics acknowledge the shift in momentum.

"For once, someone is showing up, not just making promises," said Josephine Toe, a youth leader in Zwedru. "We're watching, but hopeful."

After 12 months in office, Sokan's approach appears to blend national policy influence with direct community investment, an uncommon balance in Liberia's often capital-centric politics.

Whether that dual-track strategy can be sustained remains to be seen. But in Grand Gedeh District #1, a region long left behind, residents are cautiously optimistic that their representative is not just present, but effective.