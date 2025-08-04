Liberia: First Touch Sports Academy Launches U-17 Outreach in Liberia's 'Say No to Drugs' Campaign

4 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

MONROVIA — First Touch Sports Academy, a rising force in youth football development, has announced its participation in Liberia's upcoming national "Say No to Drugs" campaign, set for August 7, 2025. The initiative is part of a broader effort to combat the growing societal impact of illicit drug use, particularly among young people.

The campaign, supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking across Liberia.

As part of its engagement, First Touch Sports Academy will roll out a series of community outreach activities led by its under-17 team, focusing on Monrovia's densely populated 12th Street community. The academy hopes to use sport as a tool for education and prevention, especially in areas considered vulnerable to drug-related issues.

"Drug abuse destroys dreams and ruins lives and families," said Nusee Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of First Touch. "We are committed to ensuring our student-athletes understand the long-term consequences of addiction and the importance of making healthy choices."

Founded in 2020, the Sinkor-based academy has integrated drug prevention messaging into its broader youth development programs. Through football, the academy teaches discipline, teamwork and social responsibility, using sport not just as a game but as a platform for life skills and awareness.

"In every session, we educate our players on the dangers of early drug use," Cooper said. "Prevention is a key part of our mission, and we believe in empowering our youth before the streets do."

The academy has a history of community engagement. In 2022, during its second anniversary celebration, First Touch donated 20 branded bags filled with baby supplies--including diapers, towels, and teddy bears--to the maternity ward of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

Organizers of the "Say No to Drugs" campaign say the goal is to alert both the public and the government to the rising threat of drug trafficking and abuse nationwide. They point to increasing reports of addiction, mental health complications, and drug-related deaths as evidence of a mounting crisis.

Campaigners are hopeful that the official August 7 launch will serve as a turning point in Liberia's response to the drug epidemic. Youth organizations like First Touch are being hailed as critical partners in the effort to reach at-risk populations and build a culture of prevention.

"With initiatives like this, we can start changing the narrative," Cooper said. "Sports can lead the charge."

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.