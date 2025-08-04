Liberia: First Touch Sports Academy Launches U-17 Outreach in Liberia's 'Say No to Drugs' Campaign

MONROVIA — First Touch Sports Academy, a rising force in youth football development, has announced its participation in Liberia's upcoming national "Say No to Drugs" campaign, set for August 7, 2025. The initiative is part of a broader effort to combat the growing societal impact of illicit drug use, particularly among young people.

The campaign, supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking across Liberia.

As part of its engagement, First Touch Sports Academy will roll out a series of community outreach activities led by its under-17 team, focusing on Monrovia's densely populated 12th Street community. The academy hopes to use sport as a tool for education and prevention, especially in areas considered vulnerable to drug-related issues.

"Drug abuse destroys dreams and ruins lives and families," said Nusee Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of First Touch. "We are committed to ensuring our student-athletes understand the long-term consequences of addiction and the importance of making healthy choices."

Founded in 2020, the Sinkor-based academy has integrated drug prevention messaging into its broader youth development programs. Through football, the academy teaches discipline, teamwork and social responsibility, using sport not just as a game but as a platform for life skills and awareness.

"In every session, we educate our players on the dangers of early drug use," Cooper said. "Prevention is a key part of our mission, and we believe in empowering our youth before the streets do."

The academy has a history of community engagement. In 2022, during its second anniversary celebration, First Touch donated 20 branded bags filled with baby supplies--including diapers, towels, and teddy bears--to the maternity ward of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

Organizers of the "Say No to Drugs" campaign say the goal is to alert both the public and the government to the rising threat of drug trafficking and abuse nationwide. They point to increasing reports of addiction, mental health complications, and drug-related deaths as evidence of a mounting crisis.

Campaigners are hopeful that the official August 7 launch will serve as a turning point in Liberia's response to the drug epidemic. Youth organizations like First Touch are being hailed as critical partners in the effort to reach at-risk populations and build a culture of prevention.

"With initiatives like this, we can start changing the narrative," Cooper said. "Sports can lead the charge."