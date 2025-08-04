Liberia: Michael G. Müller Touted As Liberia's Global Asset for Economic Growth

MONROVIA — Michael G. Müller, a Liberian-born financial specialist now based in Switzerland, is being hailed as a potential key figure in Liberia's efforts to secure favorable international contracts for its mineral resources.

Müller, who has built a distinguished career with the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), is recognized for his expertise in global finance, trade, and investment. Following a recent online discussion with him, several Liberian stakeholders say they are convinced that his strategic insight and experience could make him an ideal candidate to serve as one of the country's chief negotiators for international economic agreements.

"Müller's understanding of financial systems and global markets makes him an invaluable asset in positioning Liberia for economic growth," one advocate said.

Global Experience and Influence

Müller has worked extensively in trade and investment negotiations, representing the interests of multiple African nations. His knowledge and professional network stretch across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Far East, and the Middle East, enabling him to connect governments and investors in pursuit of mutual development goals.

He is also chairman of the board of directors of the European Federation of Liberia Association (EFLA), where he helps attract investment opportunities from Europe, America, Asia, and Africa.

Recognized Leadership

On July 26, 2025, Müller received a Lifetime Achievement Award from EFLA for his long-standing service to the Liberian European diaspora community. The award was presented by EFLA President Francis Monnoh Mensah in recognition of Müller's role in fostering unity, development, and economic opportunities within the community.

"This honor reflects Mr. Müller's tireless efforts and the impact of his leadership in strengthening ties between Liberia and its European diaspora," Mensah said.

With his extensive financial expertise, proven negotiation skills, and deep commitment to Liberia, supporters say Müller could be a critical asset to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's administration as the country seeks to unlock its economic potential.