Liberia: Senator Kogar Denies Asset Declaration Violation, Demands Ombudsman Retraction

Nimba County Senator Samuel G. Kogar is pushing back against claims by the Office of the Ombudsman that he failed to declare his assets with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), calling the accusation "false and damaging."

Kogar, who was elected in April 2025 and officially took office in July, said he submitted his asset declaration on July 17, just days after being sworn in. His rebuttal follows a July 31 statement from the Executive Director of the Office of the Ombudsman, Cllr. Findley Karnga, who named Kogar among 12 senators allegedly in violation of Liberia's asset declaration law.

"This is character assassination," Kogar said in a written response issued through the Senate Press Bureau. "Cllr. Karnga must fact-check with the LACC and retract his statement immediately."

The senator warned that if the Ombudsman fails to correct the record, he will petition the Senate to summon Karnga when the Legislature reconvenes following its constituency break.

Additional Declarations Cited

Kogar, a former representative of Nimba District #5, said he also declared his assets on March 1, 2024, after securing reelection to the House of Representatives in 2023 before later winning his Senate seat.

He maintained that he has complied with the legal requirements under the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and urged regulatory institutions to ensure accuracy when issuing public allegations, especially those tied to corruption and accountability.

Dispute Raises Questions About Enforcement

The clash between the senator and the Ombudsman's office has stirred renewed attention to how Liberia's integrity institutions track and verify asset declarations. While the LACC is responsible for collecting and safeguarding declarations, the Office of the Ombudsman is tasked with enforcing compliance under the National Code of Conduct.

Kogar's forceful response reflects broader concerns about potential miscommunication--or lack of coordination, between oversight bodies. The senator's demand for a public retraction underscores the political and reputational risks associated with such allegations.

The LACC has not yet issued a public clarification on whether Kogar's July 17 filing was received and properly recorded.

Transparency in Focus

Asset declaration is a cornerstone of Liberia's anti-corruption framework. Mandated under the National Code of Conduct, the process aims to prevent illicit enrichment and promote public trust in government.

But the apparent discrepancy between the Ombudsman's report and Senator Kogar's claim has fueled debate over how diligently the law is being applied, and whether institutional lapses are undermining its credibility.