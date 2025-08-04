Liberia: The Most Consequential Dole Out for Governance in Liberia Is Effective Local Govt

opinion

Local government should provide direct support to our people through the executive branch. Over the years, our political system has undermined these critical governance administrative arms. I would like to emphasize that we do not have a genuine political system, but rather a politics of self-interest. This is driven by individuals whose authority exceeds their legitimate limits, who prioritize self-actualization, and who actively undermine local government autonomy due to concerns that effective local governance could jeopardize their electoral positions.

For example, how will we deliver direct services such as general government services, issuing general permits, various licenses, efficient transportation, hospital operations, law enforcement, recreational services, etc. given the central government's or legislators' enrollment?

Since the elections of 2005, lawmakers have consistently undermined government operations by interfering in local government appointments, sometimes resorting to violent confrontations with the executive to advance their interests, which ultimately stalls local government initiatives due to the widespread lack of understanding among our people, both young and old, regarding the importance of local government initiatives.

Recently, while Lawmakers were working on a speaker remover, a few senators in a recording expressed concerns, stating that they wouldn't support the speaker due to his decision to allow representatives in the house to get involved with local government appointments. Additionally, the late Prince Johnson reportedly told Weah before his endorsement in 2017 that it was absolutely forbidden for Weah to appoint any local officials in Nimba.

Meanwhile, According to a former Minister of internal affairs, whose name is withheld, a graduate from John Hoskins University and also senior fellow behind the decentralized governance effort said and I quote; The core issue affecting the success of an effective local government administration is political will by the President, legislative maneuvering and control over local administrative structures and the lack of a proper legal framework that enhances political devolution.

According to him, a full decentralization is only possible when local government officials are elected - particularly Superintendents, Commissioners, Mayors etc..... When these leaders are elected, they have the full authority to implement the mandate given them by their constituency. Once this is achieved, I believe the legislature will understand their roles and be prevented from exerting themselves over local authorities. As it stands, they are very involve in the administrative affairs of counties beyond their constitutional authority which undermines separation of powers and checks and balances.

let us move beyond centralized system of Governance African Leadership Magazine notes that centralized systems frequently lead to inefficiencies, corruption, and a disconnect between government and citizens. In Liberia, lawmakers are widely disliked by many, as they are involved in all country matters, including local government. Lawmakers should acknowledge that local government decisions directly affect citizens' lives and that government operations and capital projects are maintained at this level.

Rwanda on the other hand, places decentralization at the core of national development. This fosters citizen participation by bringing governance closer to the people. Local councils provide planforms for communities to articulate their needs and priorities. For instance, decentralized water management in Ethiopia has increased access to clean water in rural areas. More over, decentralized governance enhances the efficiency of public services. In south Africa, Municipalities oversee water and electricity distribution, ensuring tailored solutions for local demands.

The first step towards reform requires the President to demonstrate political will by calling for a constitutional amendment that addresses Article 54. Any such amendments must incorporate fiscal decentralization to empower local authorities in collecting, sharing, and managing resources for the social-economic development of their counties. It is essential to establish sustainable measures to protect and maintain government operations and services. While acknowledging the importance of criticism, it is crucial to recognize that reforms are typically realized in the long term. Thus, it is vital to convey to our leaders that local governance is the most effective means of executing public spending. We must encourage our superintendents to depoliticize government initiatives. Local governance enables public spending to reach our citizens directly, positively impacting the quality of public buildings in Monrovia. Moreover, local governance can improve healthcare services in various hospitals in Monrovia and its surroundings. Local governance also plays a critical role in enhancing public transportation services, making transportation costs more affordable. Strong local governance is essential for Liberia's progress. On the other hand, the failure to adopt local governance will lead to the continued failure of initiatives aimed at directly benefiting our citizens. In reality, we cannot improve government sectors without local governance autonomy. Therefore, let us support local governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While decentralization might not be the absolute panacea for transitioning Liberia to middle income country, it is however a great step in enhancing inclusive development and participatory governance. It is therefore imperative that Liberians embrace this noble cause so as to foster a new direction of collective development".