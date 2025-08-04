Liberia: Senator Takes Ombudsman to Task

Monrovia — Senator Samuel G. Kogar of Nimba County challenges the Office of the Ombudsman to provide that he has not declared his assets before taking office, as reported recently, or retract the statement.

Nimba County Senator, Samuel G. Kogar, has categorically refuted pronouncement by the Executive Director of the Office of the Ombudsman, placing him amongst 12 Senators, who have failed to declare their assets with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

According to Senator Kogar, upon taking office after his election during the Nimba County Senatorial by-election in April 2025, he officially declared his asset with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) on July 17, 2025.

Appearing Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing, the Executive Director of the Office of the Ombudsman, Cllr. Findley Karnga disclosed that a total of 12 senators, including Senator Samuel G. Kogar of Nimba County, are non-compliant with the asset declaration.

But reacting on Friday, August 1, 2025, Senator Kogar said the disclosure presents grossly distorted narrative regarding his hard-earned character. He called on Cllr. Findley Karnga to fact-check with the LACC on his declaration and immediately retract his statement.

Senator Kogar, in a press release, described the disinformation regarding his declaration of assets as an apparent disconnection between the Office of the Ombudsman and the LACC.

He urged Cllr. Karnga and his team to always properly verify with the LACC to accord due diligence to officials who have declared their assets .

Additionally, Senator Kogar described the assertion by Cllr. Karnga as "character assassination" and cautioned him to recognize his errors and do the needful by providing clarity with immediate effect.

"Failure on the part of the Executive Director (ED) of the Office of the Ombudsman to do so will leave me with no alternative but to write the Senate to summon him upon our return from our constituency break", Kogar added.

The Senator also noted that as an official who respects the code of conduct, upon his reelection as Representative of electoral District # 5, Nimba County in 2023, and he similarly declared his assets with the LACC on March 1, 2024.

Most officials here have failed to declare their assets before taking office, as mandated by President Joseph Boakai and in accordance with the code of conduct for public servants.