Liberia: National Food Security Starts With Farmers.

Former Vice President Madam Jewel Howard Taylor has called on the Government of Liberia to prioritize and subsidize local farmers to ensure increased national food production and long-term food security.

Gbarnga, Bong County, August 4, 2025: Speaking during the official launch of the Living Manna Rice Project, Madam Taylor emphasized that empowering Liberian farmers through subsidies and logistical support would help reduce the country's dependence on imported rice.

The Living Manna Rice Project is spearheaded by the Rice, Cassava, and Vegetables Producers and Processors Union of Liberia (RCVPPUL), a local cooperative established by Christ's Vision International Ministries Church. The initiative is implemented with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture.

RCVPPUL is working to increase agricultural productivity and enhance food security in Bong County and across Liberia. The cooperative focuses on bringing together smallholder farmers to improve access to tools, knowledge, and markets.

In remarks during the launch, Rev. James Paye, Founder and Overseer of Christ's Vision International Ministries and Executive Director of the cooperative, called on Liberians to embrace farming as a sustainable path to economic growth. He said the union is committed to unifying farming communities and organizations to increase national food production and reduce reliance on imported staples.

"We believe agriculture is the future of Liberia, and unity among farming groups is essential to transform our food systems," Rev. Paye stated.

He also commended the Ministry of Agriculture and its development partners for the support provided through IFAD, which included farming tools such as a power tiller, cutlasses, boots, and direct cash assistance.

The event brought together local leaders, government officials, community members, and representatives from the agricultural sector, highlighting the growing call for strategic investment in Liberia's agriculture to drive development and food independence.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.