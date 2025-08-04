Liberia: Police Indict Fula Woman

Monrovia — Authorities at the Liberian National Police have indicted the Fula woman at the center of the alleged Police brutality and power theft case that led to protests from Muslim women here.

The Police, through its Professional Standard Division (PSD), indicted Madam Zainab Bah for simple assault on a police officer, while suspending officer Alice Tokpah for one month without pay.

"Madam Zainab Bah has been formally charged with the crimes of Simple Assault, for throwing a bench and splashing hot soup; Preventing Arrest or Discharge of Official Duties, in violation of Chapter 12, Subchapter E, Section 12.2 of the Penal Law of Liberia; and Disorderly Conduct, under Chapter 14, Section 14.21 of the same law. These offenses are considered violations of the Revised Penal Code of the Republic of Liberia. She is currently awaiting trial before a court of competent jurisdiction." The LNP stated.

The incident surrounds a recent power theft arrest on Newport Street involving Zainab and Mr. Ibrahim Jalloh, effected by officers of the LNP, which led to a tussle between the officer and suspect Zainab.

The incident, according to the LNP, occurred during a lawful power theft inspection by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), sparking public attention and concern, particularly following a viral video depicting a physical encounter between officers and Madam Bah.

Based upon the tussles and circulated video footage, Muslim women across Monrovia staged a day-long protest at the headquarters of the LNP, demanding speedy investigation and prosecutions into the matter.

LNP Inspector General, Gregory Coleman, during the protest, apologized to the protesting women, while committing the LNP to a speedy and fair investigation.

Releasing the investigative findings over the weekend, Police spokesperson, Cecelia Clark, explained that the arrest of Madam Bah was lawful, adding that she was non-compliant and engaged in acts of aggression towards the officers, including throwing a bench and wasting hot soup at them, both considered criminal offenses.

According to her, while initial restraint was justified, Madam Bah later de-escalated to passive resistance. At that point, officers were expected to prioritize de-escalation. Officer Alice Tokpah's decision to forcibly remove the child without seeking alternative means was inappropriate and showed disregard for the child's safety.

During the investigation, Police Spokeswoman Clark disclosed that Madam Bah did not report any physical injuries during her interview, nor did her representatives.

The LNP spokesperson further indicated that Mr. Ibrahim Jalloh has been formally charged with Power Theft, in violation of Chapter 15, Section 15.81 and the amended Section 15.88, paragraph 5C of the Penal Law of Liberia.

Madam Clark added that Mr. Jalloh is accused of tampering with LEC meters and bypassing billing mechanisms in an attempt to evade lawful payment for electricity services. This offense is a criminal violation under Liberian law, and he is awaiting trial before a court of competent jurisdiction.

On the side of administrative action, the LNP disclosed that officer Alice Tokpah has been suspended for one month without pay for misconduct during the arrest of Madam Zainab Bah.

She pointed out that officers and LEC personnel failed to accommodate Madam Bah's language barrier. No effort was made to communicate through her husband or a translator, which could have prevented escalation.

Furthermore, Officer Tokpah's actions constitute "Unsatisfactory Conduct" and "Unsatisfactory Performance" under the LNP Administrative Instruction on Discipline and Professional Standards.

The LNP added that her actions included the unjustified removal of Madam Bah's head covering and the use of excessive physical handling during a phase when the subject had transitioned to passive resistance.

In contrast, Officer Prince W. Chebo has been fully exonerated, as his conduct during the incident was found to be lawful.

Conclusion: "We thank the public for its patience and cooperation during this investigation. The Liberia National Police remains committed to transparency, accountability, and professionalism. Appropriate actions have been taken in line with the law, and we reaffirm our dedication to protecting the rights of all citizens and strengthening public trust through responsible and respectful policing." Madam Clark stated. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.