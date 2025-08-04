Liberia: Less Busy People and Real Yen-Yen Talk

Monrovia — The Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), Mohammed Ali, and Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, described those criticizing display of public financial abuse and pouring of unprecedented public funds at Minister Piah's 58th birthday celebration by Commissioner Patrick Honna of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) as less busy people and "real yen, yen talk."

Over the weekend, officials of the government gathered at the home of the Minister to celebrate his 58th birthday anniversary.

Surprisingly, during the celebration, newly confirmed LTA Commissioner, Patrick Honna, was seen pouring cash on live band instrumentalists and Bassa gospel singers, an action that was captured in a video footage and circulated on social media.

However, following the celebration and subsequent posting of the viral video on social media, Liberians at home and in the diaspora swiftly reacted, criticizing Commissioner Honna for what they termed a complete abuse of public resources and an insult in the face of struggling citizens who are unable to provide a good square meal a day for their families.

Key among those who criticized the display of opulence is social media activist, Martin K.N. Kollie, who termed the action as disgusting and abusive.

"Flaunting💰was wrong yesterday. It is also wrong now amid joblessness. Patrick Honnah per year earns US$102,193 in salary, US$18,866.40 in transportation, excluding his US$3,622 for generator. He earns around $11K every month while civil servants get US$150." Kollie concluded.

But Liberia Water and Sewer Cooperation Managing Director, Mo Ali, countered that not everything government officials do is wrong.

He contended that when an official goes to a friend's birthday party, and a band is playing, and that official is in a joyous mood, gives the band some money, boom, that becomes a crime.

"Meanwhile, if you went to the same occasion and didn't give money, the same people will say you are too mean. Here it is: your cheap, flimsy, and lousy propaganda will not stop us from being generous. There is absolutely nothing wrong with giving money to a playing band or traditional dancers; it's part of our culture, and we will continue to honor it. If some of you grew up in a culture that taught you to be mean, then stay in your lane. Less busy people!" He concluded.

For his part, Information Minister Piah described the criticism against his colleague as unnecessary.

"Mo Ali, the crazy part is for some networks to claim that the Communications Manager of Firestone could not feed himself, while out of government - Real yen yen yen talk", the Minister responded.