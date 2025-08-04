Ghana: IMCC, Devt Partners Discuss NDPs 2026-2030

The Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on decentralisation, led by its Executive Secretary, Dr Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoafia, on Friday held an engagement meeting with Development Partners (DP) on the National Decentralisation Policy and Strategy (NDPS 2026-2030).

The meeting that was held at the Embassy of Switzerland formed part of stakeholder consultations, and provided an opportunity to take on board the perspectives of DP on the decentralisation reforms and align development assistance with national priorities towards the sector-wide approach to decentralisation.

In her welcome address, the Head of Cooperation at SECO and Deputy Head of Mission, Mrs Janine Walz, commended the government for taking action in rallying diverse stakeholders behind meaningful policy dialogue.

According to her, the new NDPS provided DPs and international non-government organisations (INGOs) an opportunity to contribute to shaping the country's decentralisation reforms.

"The policy being developed presently offers all DPs and INGOs the chance to shape this successor policy," she said, urging continued collaboration to achieve a consensus-driven, reform-oriented, and practical framework for local governance.

Dr Gameli highlighted that the draft policy had undergone extensive consultations nationwide, gathering input from four zonal sub-national meetings and a national stakeholder forum with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, CSOs.

He also underscored the importance of DP feedback to align with the aspirations and to finalise the policy that truly reflects local needs.

Decentralisation remains a key pillar of Ghana's governance, aimed at empowering local authorities to deliver essential services and development closer to communities.

The session was attended by representatives from the following institutions; KfW Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the World Bank, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Expertise France, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the European Union, the Government of Canada, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, and other development partners.

The IMCC is expected to integrate Development Partners' feedback before submitting the draft policy to Cabinet for approval in August.