Ghana: Vincent Assafuah Cautions Against Extending the GFA Tenure of Office

4 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo and Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Esq. has expressed strong opposition to the proposal to increase the number of terms a person can serve as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He noted that the current GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, is reported to be seeking a third term in office, which violates Article 37(4) of the GFA's 2019 Statutes.

According to him, these rules were put in place to prevent the concentration of power and political interference in football governance.

He warned that changing the rules to favour one person undermines the very constitution that brought the current leadership to power.

He described any attempt to amend the statute as a clear effort to entrench personal power at the expense of institutional stability.

He argued that the GFA is a national institution, not a tool for individual promotion or political influence.

Touching on claims of political backing for Mr. Okraku's third-term bid, Assafuah described them as troubling.

He pointed to unverified suggestions that elements within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or government circles were allegedly supporting the GFA President's continued stay in office.

He criticised the state broadcaster, GBC, for publishing content that appears to support Mr. Okraku's ambition while distorting facts and presenting half-truths.

He warned that football must not be dragged into partisan politics, recalling the 2018 dissolution of the GFA following the "Number 12" exposé as a reminder of what can go wrong when leadership is compromised.

He urged anyone making political claims to provide evidence or face public accountability for sowing distrust and division.

Assafuah insisted that no political party should interfere with football governance and called on the government to maintain its neutral stance.

He stressed that Ghanaian football needed leadership based on merit and fairness, not personal ambition or manipulation of the rules.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

