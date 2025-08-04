Ghana: Fare Thee Well to Daddy Lumba

Ghanaians on Saturday, July 26, 2025, woke up to the shattering news of the passing of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

For many, it was a moment of disbelief as the iconic music legend has been the subject of several false death rumours. This time, however, the confirmation hit hard and Ghana has indeed lost one of its towering figures within the musical ecosystem.

Daddy Lumba's contribution to the highlife genre, and Ghanaian music in general, is immeasurable. Bursting onto the scene in 1989 under the Lumba Brothers record label, he went on to redefine the sound and texture of modern highlife.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Lumba produced over 30 albums covering different themes, many of which became household favourites.

His lyrics often spoke to love, heartbreak, betrayal, societal issues, family issues and spiritual awakening, all delivered in a silky distinct voice and accompanied by masterful instrumentation.

For many Ghanaians, Daddy Lumba was more than just a musician as he epitomised a symbol of resilience and reinvention.

He weathered personal, professional, and health-related storms, but each time returned stronger, charting new musical directions and capturing new audiences without losing his core fan base.

Lumba's songs were the soundtrack to the lives of many and the fact that his music got played at weddings, funerals, parties, political rallies, and even in moments of quiet reflection give credence to this fact.

The Ghanaian Times believes that tracks like Theresa, Aben Wo Ha, Yentie Obiaa, and Menya Mpo have become anthems that will continue to transcend generations and social classes.

He was adored not only for his melodies and lyrics, but also for the way he carried himself, unapologetic, and unmistakably authentic.

As Ghanaians mourn his passing, it is important that people pause and reflect on the broader significance of his legacy. Indeed, Daddy Lumba was a custodian of Ghanaian identity as he delivered predominantly in Twi, preserving the cultural depth of the language and giving it global presence.

His music reached far beyond Ghana's borders, earning him fans across Africa, Europe, and North America, thus he became one of Ghana's most effective cultural ambassadors.

Unlike most great musicians who are celebrated posthumously, Daddy Lumba actually cemented his place as a great and national icon as he received several accolades during his lifetime, however, his sudden demise has actually revealed the magnitude of impact he had on the Ghanaian.

We believe that it is now imperative for the state and cultural institutions to ensure that his memory is preserved appropriately. A national monument, museum, or music archive in his name would serve not only as a tribute, but also as an educational resource for future generations of musicians and scholars.

Furthermore, we think the government must use this moment to renew attention to the welfare of veteran musicians and artists. Many, like Daddy Lumba, have given their lives to shaping Ghana's cultural identity but have little institutional support to fall back on when age or ill health sets in.

The creative arts sector must be restructured to provide adequate pensions, healthcare, and legacy support for such icons.

Daddy Lumba's death has left a void that will be difficult to fill, yet, his music lives on more vibrant, relevant, and evergreen. As we prepare to lay him to rest, we also rise to honour a life that brought joy, inspiration, and pride to millions and we believe this must be done collectively as a nation.

We join the nation, artists, producers and the whole global community of music lovers to wish the family of Daddy Lumba "Dem mmrifa due". You are gone but your works and good deeds shall live on forever.