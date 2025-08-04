Kenya Reposes Confidence in Zoomlion Waste Management Solutions

A high-powered 26-member delegation from Mombasa, Kenya, led by Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir, has visited Zoomlion Ghana Limited and other subsidiaries of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) to study the company's innovative waste management model.

The delegation, which included Members of Parliament (MPs), technical staff, and administrative personnel, aimed to explore potential areas of collaboration and emulate the Jospong Group's sanitation module in Kenya.

The visit follows a working trip by the Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, to Kenya in July this year, aimed at promoting a Pan-African solution to sanitation challenges by transforming them into opportunities for growth.

Their visit focused on understanding how the Jospong Group uses green technologies and state-of-the-art facilities to address environmental sanitation issues.

During their four-day visit (July 29-August 1, 2025), the delegation toured several JGC facilities, including Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), the Zoomlion Transfer Station at Pantang, Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP), Kpone Landfill Site, Universal Plastic Product and Recycling Plant (UPPR) in Accra, Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant (KCARP), Medical Waste Treatment Facility, and the Kumasi Waste Water Treatment Plant in the Ashanti Region.

The delegation praised the Jospong Group's waste management model, which transforms waste into resources and opportunities, and commended the company for its leadership in waste management across Africa and for creating employment for the youth.

Governor Nassir outlined Mombasa's waste management strategy, which includes dividing the county into 600 units and employing young people to collect waste. The collected waste will be transported to a transfer station and then to a material recovery facility--eliminating reliance on landfills, which harm the environment.

"In the past, waste was disposed of haphazardly due to the lack of a formal collection system," the Governor said. "To address this, we're creating 600 collection units and employing young people. We'll pay them salaries to prevent cartels from exploiting the system," he added.

He expressed gratitude to Dr Agyepong for his support and upcoming participation in Kenya's devolution conference.

Dr Agyepong, in his remarks, emphasised the importance of partnerships and local empowerment. "We're committed to making this project a success. Our team will conduct feasibility studies with Mombasa County and ensure knowledge transfer so locals can eventually operate the facilities," he said.

Senator Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaj noted, "The Jospong Group's waste model is impressive and replicable in Kenya." Farida Abdallah, Chair of Mombasa County Public Service Board, highlighted its potential for job creation and environmental protection.

MPs from Likoni, Mvita, Kisauni, Changamwe, and Mishi Mboko constituencies echoed these sentiments, while Mombasa's Minister for Blue Economy and Agriculture also backed efforts to adopt the model.

During the tour, H.E. Sherrif Nassir, together with all his MPs, technical and administrative staff members, paid a working visit to the KCARP, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group and the biggest compost and recycling plant in Africa. They also visited other the Kumasi Waste Water Treatment plant and the ultra-modern medical waste treatment plant.