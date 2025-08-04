Ghana: DStv Ghana Doesn't Take the Ghanaian People Serious Enough - Sam George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has criticised MultiChoice Ghana over its reluctance to reduce DStv prices in Ghana.

This comes after the company released a statement on August 3, describing the proposed price reduction as not feasible.

The Minister had earlier directed the National Communications Authority (NCA) to suspend MultiChoice Ghana's license by August 7, following a 15% subscription fee increase in April, despite what he described as clear improvements in Ghana's economy.

Reacting to the company's statement, Sam George said the response only proves his earlier point that DStv Ghana did not take the Ghanaian people serious enough.

Related Articles

He compared the situation to Nigeria, where MultiChoice reversed its price increases after pressure from the government and the House of Representatives.

He questioned why Ghana was being treated differently.

In addition, the Minister revealed that MultiChoice had made an alternative proposal, asking to maintain the current high prices but hold off on transferring the revenue to their headquarters.

He said he rejected that offer completely, describing it as illogical and failing to address the real concern, which is fairness to the consumer.

According to him, the fight is not just about revenue or company profits, but about getting Ghanaians to pay a fair price for a service they use daily.

"How does keeping the price high but holding the money back solve anything for the ordinary Ghanaian?" he asked.

He added that for far too long, companies had taken advantage of Ghanaian consumers, and it was time for a shift in how public service was done, one that protects citizens first.

While expressing concern for Ghanaian staff working with DStv, he encouraged them to join the call for fair pricing.

Sam George expressed readiness at reaching a consensus with Multi-choice Ghana however he noted that his main focus was on reducing Dstv prices.