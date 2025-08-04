Gambia: Ousmane Sonko Unveils Economic and Social Recovery Plan

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko officially presented his Economic and Social Recovery Plan (PRES) at the Grand Théâtre National in Dakar on Friday, August 1.

In a packed hall, attended by members of the government, economic stakeholders, union representatives, and civil society, this initiative marks a decisive step in the implementation of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's political project.

This ambitious plan is intended to be the cornerstone of Senegal's economic reconstruction. It represents a decisive break with past practices of economic governance, deemed ineffective, unequal, and largely dependent on external partners. "We inherited an extroverted economy, with few job creation opportunities and undermined by poor allocation of public resources. "We must reverse this trend," Ousmane Sonko affirmed in a firm and forthright speech.

The PRES is based on three fundamental pillars: economic sovereignty, social equity and the rationalization of public spending. It is structured around concrete measures such as: tax reform focused on greater contributory justice, revival of agriculture and local industry, strengthening the informal sector, prioritizing youth and women's employment, and combating the high cost of living and territorial inequalities.

Among the key announcements, the Prime Minister mentioned the reorientation of the state budget towards essential services (education, health, vocational training) and the end of unnecessary and formal spending. He also called for open and ongoing economic dialogue with private sector stakeholders to build a resilient and inclusive economy.

This plan is also supported by a commitment to transparency and accountability, through the adoption of bills on asset declarations, whistleblower protection and access to public information, recently approved by the Council of Ministers.

With this plan, Ousmane Sonko aims to build an economy "free from the shackles of dependency", exclusively serving the Senegalese people. The PRES presents itself as a tool for structural transformation, in line with the aspirations for change expressed during the last elections.

In another development, Sonko announces imminent cabinet reshuffle to drive his Economic Recovery Plan.

According to Gambiaj.com, Prime Minister Sonko has announced an imminent government reshuffle aimed at reinforcing the implementation of the country's recently unveiled Economic and Social Recovery Plan.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony held at the Grand Théâtre in Dakar, Sonko emphasized that the forthcoming reorganization of the executive branch is designed to boost coherence, efficiency, and responsiveness to urgent national challenges.

"Based on these assessments, we have requested -- and received -- authorization," Sonko declared, referring to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's full endorsement of the government restructuring initiative.

Streamlined Cabinet with Targeted Expertise

The Prime Minister made clear that the reshuffle will go beyond mere portfolio reallocations. Instead, it will involve a significant downsizing of ministries, focusing on priority sectors, and appointing individuals with proven expertise and commitment to state reform.

"The team will be mature and focused around strategic ministries that directly support the recovery plan," Sonko said, adding that the new configuration is intended to better allocate resources, accelerate reform implementation, and deliver concrete results to Senegalese citizens.

