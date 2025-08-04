Ghana: Mensah Sets Double National Records At World Aquatics Championships in Singapore

4 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's rising swimming sensation, Joselle Mensah, set two new national records at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in her debut at the global competition.

The 21-year-old clocked 26.48 seconds in the women's 50m freestyle, shaving off 0.04 seconds from her previous record of 26.52, which she set at the 2023 African Games, a feat that earned her a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite finishing third in Heat 6, Joselle narrowly missed qualification for the semi-finals.

She followed up with another record-breaking performance in the 100m freestyle, winning her heat with a time of 58.98 seconds, but again fell short of advancing to the next stage.

Related Articles

This was Joselle's first appearance at the World Championships, coming just 16 months after joining Team Ghana, underlining her rapid rise in international swimming.

Team captain Abeku Jackson had a challenging outing, placing 8th in his 50m butterfly heat with a time of 24.49 seconds, and later disqualified in the 100m event for reasons yet to be clarified.

Harry Stacey, who competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics and medaled at the 2023 Africa Aquatics Championships, clocked 23.05 seconds to finish 8th in Heat 8 of the 50m freestyle and recorded 51.43 seconds to place 10th in Heat 7 of the 100m freestyle.

National 100m backstroke record holder Nubia Adjei finished 3rd in Heat 4 of the 50m butterfly with 28.82 seconds, and later placed 10th in Heat 3 of the 50m backstroke, clocking 32.23 seconds.

The team of Joselle, Nubia, Harry, and Abeku did not start the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay, but featured in the 4x100m mixed medley relay, finishing 6th in Heat 2 with a time of 4:13.77.

Team Ghana was led to the Championships by Ghana Swimming Association President Delphina Quaye and General Secretary Muniru Kassim.

-Citi

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.