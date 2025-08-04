Cote d'Ivoire: Protests Erupt in Côte d'Ivoire After Opposition Leaders Blocked From Election

Violence and arrests over the weekend have deepened political tensions in Côte d'Ivoire, after opposition supporters took to the streets to protest President Alassane Ouattara's decision to run for a fourth term in October. Several opposition leaders have been barred from the race, and their parties say the arrests are part of a wider crackdown.

The unrest comes as the country prepares for elections on 25 October. Court rulings have excluded several major opposition figures, including former president Laurent Gbagbo of the African People's Party (PPA-CI) and Tidjane Thiam of the PDCI-RDA.

On Sunday, PPA-CI said six of its members were arrested in what it described as a wave of repression. The party claimed they were "kidnapped and taken to unknown locations" during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

"A wave of repression is sweeping across our leaders and activists," said Sébastien Dano Djédjé, executive president of the PPA-CI, at a press conference attended by RFI's correspondent.

He called for the immediate release of the six, one of whom is a substitute deputy for a district in the economic capital Abidjan.

Interior Minister Vagondo Diomandé said on Sunday that 11 people had been arrested by security forces following violence in Abidjan's Yopougon district on the night of Friday 1 August.

The PDCI-RDA, led by, also protested the arrest of six youth leaders last week. The party said the circumstances were "unclear" and "worrying".

A struggle for candidates

President Ouattara, 83, confirmed last week that he will seek a fourth term.

But opposition leaders say they have been unfairly targeted. Gbagbo, Thiam, former youth minister Charles Blé Goudé and exiled former prime minister Guillaume Soro have all been struck from the electoral roll by court decisions.

None of them are expected to be allowed to run in October.

In a pastoral letter published last week, the Bishops' Conference of Côte d'Ivoire called for a "fair and inclusive" vote in which all major candidates could take part.

Jacques Ahiwa, Archbishop of Bouaké, told RFI that the church is trying to respond to people's fears.

"People are worried about a potentially violent election," he said on Monday. "With every past poll, people have been afraid and this is coming back; people are asking us to pray but also to act. As religious men, we must act to preserve peace."

He said the lack of plurality was a concern, and warned that excluding major candidates could harm the democratic process.

He called for platforms for dialogue and peaceful debate to prevent further protests and violence.

"We need to use African wisdom to preserve peace and save human life," he said.

