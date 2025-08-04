Ghana: President Mahama Introduces Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme for Children of Cocoa Farmers

The Minister for Finance, Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has disclosed that the President, His Excellency (H.E) John Dramani Mahama, has introduced a Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme for children of cocoa farmers.

As a result, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will, during the 2025/26 cocoa season, develop the necessary guidelines and begin implementing the Cocoa Tertiary Scholarship Scheme.

The programme is expected to officially take off from the 2026/27 academic year.

Mr. Ato Forson made this revelation on Monday in a Facebook post, noting that the initiative forms part of government's efforts to support farming families and promote access to higher education.

In addition to the scholarship scheme, the Finance Minister announced the reintroduction of the free cocoa fertiliser programme as further support to Ghanaian cocoa farmers, beginning the 2025/2026 crop year.

According to him, President Mahama's administration will this year supply farmers with free cocoa fertilisers, both liquid and granular, along with free insecticides, free spraying machines, free fungicides, and free flower inducers.

He said government was therefore strongly advising cocoa farmers to apply these inputs solely for the purpose of improving their cocoa yield and increasing their income.