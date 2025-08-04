Ghana: Reggie Rockstone Praises GNFS After Fire Ravages Accra Tourist Information Center

Legendary Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur Reggie Rockstone has commended the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for their swift response after fire gutted parts of the Accra Tourist Information Center, where his popular food joint, Rockz Waakye, is located.

The fire incident, which broke out in the early hours of Monday, August 4, 2025, at around 1:00 a.m. caused significant damage to the facility, including sections where food vendors and other businesses operate before the fire officers arrived to bring it under control. However, no casualties were recorded.

In a video statement shared on social media, Reggie Rockstone expressed deep gratitude to the GNFS, despite public concerns that their station was closer to the tourist center.

"I know they're going to catch some flakes because they are so close to us in proximity... but they did what they had to do, and they put it out. We thank the Ghana Fire Service. Let's not point fingers. The good news is no human being was harmed. We give praise to God" he appealed.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed, the rapper revealed that there were numerous prank calls that may have disrupted the emergency response process.

The legendary rapper expressed optimism assuring customers and supporters that his business will bounce back soon.

"Today, no waakye. but we're still here. We'll be back very soon" he noted with regret.

He sent words of encouragement to others affected by the fire, urging them to stay strong and thankful for life.