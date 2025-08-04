Liberia: Industrial Park - House Approves Revised Monrovia Industrial Park Act

MONROVIA — In a landmark decision that underscores a rare instance of collective agreement, the House of Representatives has approved the revised Monrovia Industrial Park Act, sending it to the Senate for its endorsement.

This crucial legislation, introduced by Representative Jerry Yogboh representing Montserrado County District #12, is aimed at redefining a significant portion of the current industrial region into residential space, responding to the urgent housing needs of more than 60,000 individuals who now call this area home.

Rep. Yogboh elaborated on the transformation of the land, noting that what was once earmarked for industrial development has morphed over the past four decades into a bustling residential community.

This shift has largely resulted from internal displacements and various government resettlement efforts. He highlighted that a mere 200 acres remain designated for industrial activities, while the area has now developed into a vibrant locale featuring over 4,000 residences, 41 educational institutions, 64 churches, 9 mosques, three bustling markets, healthcare clinics, and numerous community amenities.

This vital piece of legislation underwent thorough examination and received endorsements from several key House Committees, including those overseeing Land, Mines, Energy & Natural Resources; Judiciary; and Commerce & Industry, ensuring it is aligned with the interests and welfare of the community.

New Republic Liberia

Alphonso Toweh

