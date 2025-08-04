Liberia: Weah Denies Fake Statement On Côte d'Ivoire Politics

MONROVIA — The office of former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has sharply denied reports suggesting he issued a statement on recent political developments in neighboring Côte d'Ivoire, calling the claim "totally false and misleading."

In a formal clarification on Monday, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Chief of Staff to the former President, refuted the widely circulated social media post alleging that Mr. Weah had publicly condemned Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara's rumored bid for another term in office.

"The statement is a complete fabrication," Nagbe said. "Former President Weah respects Côte d'Ivoire and will never make any statement to interfere in Ivorian politics. This is a mischievous propaganda by political opponents."

According to Nagbe, any legitimate communication from the former Liberian leader regarding national or international matters will be disseminated solely through official channels, not through anonymous social media posts.

The false narrative gained traction on Monday, with several unverified accounts claiming that Weah had condemned Ouattara's political intentions. However, no evidence of such a statement could be found on the official pages or communications platforms associated with the former President.

"What we are witnessing is a calculated attempt to stir diplomatic friction and tarnish the image of President Weah, particularly as he prepares to visit Abidjan this weekend from Paris," Nagbe added. "The timing is no coincidence."

Though currently out of office, Mr. Weah maintains strong diplomatic and personal ties with leaders across West Africa, including President Ouattara. The former footballer-turned-president has frequently praised regional cooperation and non-interference in sovereign affairs.

Analysts believe the fake statement may be part of a broader effort to undermine Weah's international image or disrupt his upcoming engagements in the region. Nagbe did not disclose the purpose of Mr. Weah's expected visit to Abidjan, but he confirmed it is part of a previously scheduled private itinerary.

Nagbe urged the public and media institutions to "exercise maximum caution and verify sources before amplifying such dangerous and unfounded content."

"This is not just about President Weah, he said. "It's about maintaining regional peace, mutual respect, and responsible public discourse."