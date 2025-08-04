Gambia: Alleged Illegal Sand Mining Sparks Controversy in Kartong

A conflict over alleged illegal sand mining in Kartong has reignited deep divisions within the coastal village known both for its thriving fishing community and growing appeal as a tourism destination.

On Wednesday, 30th July 2025, Foroyaa reporters visited the area to investigate mounting claims that a group of local truck operators--namely Lamin Jamba Jammeh, Lamin Bojang, and Mansour Tabally--are behind an unsanctioned sand mining operation threatening both the environment and community cohesion.

What they found was a village at odds with itself: the Village Development Committee (VDC), the Alkalo and his Council of Elders, and a group of truck owners--commonly referred to as the miners--locked in a dispute that cuts across legality, environmental protection, and community welfare.

Kartong, nestled along the Atlantic coast and bordered on three sides by water, is highly vulnerable to environmental degradation, particularly coastal erosion. The VDC argues that unregulated sand mining is rapidly accelerating the destruction of the natural landscape, including key flora and fauna.

Speaking to Foroyaa, VDC Public Relations Officer Hatab Jaiteh expressed alarm:

"Our village is surrounded by water, and if we don't act, one day Kartong might submerge. We tried to negotiate with the miners to find an environmentally responsible solution--but they refused. They told us outright they won't answer to anyone. So we reported the matter to the police."

According to Jaiteh, the VDC initially alerted the Police Commissioner of the West Coast Region, Kalilu Njie. His response, they say, was swift--resulting in the arrest of two miners and a spot fine of D21,000 each, issued by the Department of Geology. But that single enforcement action, they lament, was never followed up.

"The day he acted, no one dared go to the quarry. But it only lasted one day," Jaiteh said. "Since then, whenever we confront the miners, we're the ones reported to the police. I'm even in court now for simply photographing the trucks."

Mustapha Bojang, Assistant Organizer and a member of the VDC's Environment Subcommittee, echoed similar frustrations.

"We invited the truck drivers to sit with us and create an agreement to make the process orderly and sustainable," he said. "But they refused. We have reported them multiple times to both Gunjur Police and the Department of Geology."

Three of the miners were once prosecuted by the VDC through private legal action, but their case was dismissed on procedural grounds. "That won't stop us," Bojang said. "We are taking them back to court with legal representation."

In a counter-narrative, Lamin Bojang, one of the accused truck owners, insisted that the mining is not only non-commercial but sanctioned by village elders.

"We don't have licenses, but the elders gave us written authority. We only supply Kartong. All the sand stays within the village."

He argued that while the operation may lack formal government authorization, it fulfills a critical community need. According to him, sand mined is used for local construction, and proceeds help fund essential services like the village water project and electricity bills.

"The VDC says we are destroying the land, but the site is far from the ocean and separated by dunes," Bojang explained. "The truth is, even they took sand from the same site to build their houses."

Bojang claimed that the core issue lies in money:

"They demanded D200 per trip. We told them we can't agree to that without a village consensus. That's when the conflict began."

He said the trucks--only three in number--are small and community-focused. "We charge D3,000 per load, and sometimes give sand on credit. In the market, a full truck costs over D10,000. How many can afford that?"

Lamin Jamba Jammeh, another miner, distanced himself from the ongoing controversy:

"I handed over the vehicle to my driver and left everything to Lamin Bojang. I have no current involvement."

He added that while he had once served the community in many capacities, he believes the VDC is exaggerating the issue and attempting to monopolize control over the sand supply.

"The VDC isn't even supported by the whole village. And most of the people complaining today were the first to mine sand themselves."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Legal Affairs Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of Alkalo Omar Jabang, his spokesperson acknowledged the seriousness of the matter but highlighted the complexity.

"Yes, I worked with Geology before. Any mining without their approval is illegal," he said. "But the truth is, this practice has existed since the big companies left. I tried to control it, but how can one person monitor over a thousand people?"

He confirmed that the Council of Elders did issue a letter approving sand mining strictly for local use, but clarified that such a letter has no legal weight in the eyes of the law.

"That letter was a community understanding, not a mining license."

He expressed disappointment that the VDC took unilateral action--including seizing trucks and involving the police--without informing his office.

"They made it seem like I wasn't doing my job. They didn't even consult me before going to court."

He also acknowledged that many villagers, including those now speaking out, had once mined sand informally for personal use.

"The truth is, almost the entire village has participated in sand mining. The issue is now about control, not just legality."