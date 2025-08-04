Gambia: Police Respond to Fatal Road Accident in Foni

4 August 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Press release: August 3, 2025

Kalagi Police have responded to a fatal road traffic accident between Bondali and Joreng involving a commercial vehicle and a private vehicle with a Senegalese number plate.

Reports indicate that both vehicles were traveling from Bondali towards Soma when the commercial vehicle's rear tyre burst. As the private vehicle attempted to overtake, the two collided, resulting in the crash.

Tragically, Seedy Jammeh, a 12-year-old, lost his life in the incident.

Both drivers and several passengers were rushed to Bwiam General Hospital for urgent medical attention. The drivers, Lamin Touray (Sprinter) and Muhammad Abdoulie Nyang (26, Senegalese), along with the following individuals sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in Bwiam:

1. Ida Ceesay (35)

2. ⁠Oumie Karry (Senegalese, 18)

3. ⁠Abdoulie Minteh (36)

4. ⁠Yasanu Badginka (46)

Two additional victims: Tonko Saidykhan and Muhammed Minteh (age unknown), have been referred to Ndemban Clinic for further treatment.

The Police extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge all motorists to exercise caution, comply with traffic regulations, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy at all times.

