Liberia: Govt Launches Economic Empowerment Project for Persons With Disabilities

The Government of Liberia, through the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), has launched a national economic empowerment initiative that aims to support 5,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) across the country by 2029. The program begins with a pilot phase targeting 100 beneficiaries in Bong, Nimba, Lofa, Grand Bassa, and Montserrado counties.

The six-month pilot will deliver support through four key areas: livelihood skills training for women and girls with disabilities; entrepreneurship assistance for women and youth with disabilities; agri-business support for farmers with disabilities; and academic aid for children living with disabilities or those whose parents are disabled.

According to the Commission, the project is designed to provide practical support that promotes independence and dignity among PWDs. In each of the five counties covered under the pilot phase, 15 women and girls will receive employable skills training, while 40 women and youth will benefit from entrepreneurship development and access to finance. Twenty-five farmers with disabilities will receive capacity-building assistance and funding to improve productivity and add value to their agricultural output. Additionally, 20 students who are disabled or have disabled parents will receive tuition assistance to stay in school.

The project supports Liberia's national development agenda under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), specifically aligning with Pillar 6, which focuses on building a skilled, knowledgeable, healthy, and empowered population. The Commission said the effort also complements the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the global commitment to "Leave No One Behind."

Officials say the program seeks not only to provide economic opportunities but to create a shift in how disability is perceived. Rather than relying on handouts or charity, beneficiaries are encouraged to pursue self-reliance and long-term livelihoods through skill-building and entrepreneurship.

To implement the project effectively, the NCD is partnering with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture, and organizations of persons with disabilities. These partners will support training in business idea generation, entrepreneurship development, and farm management. Meanwhile, the Commission's own social work department and county coordinators will be empowered to conduct regular field visits and provide personalized mentoring and coaching to beneficiaries.

The Commission said the long-term goal is to reduce the number of persons with disabilities who lack access to economic and social opportunities. By focusing on skill development and financial empowerment, the initiative seeks to foster full inclusion of PWDs in national development while tackling the root causes of vulnerability and poverty within the disability community.

"The Economic Empowerment Project is not a handout. It is a transformational program designed to drive sustainable change," the Commission emphasized in a statement.