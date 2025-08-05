Nigeria: Like Super Falcons, Tinubu Gifts Each d'Tigress Player $100k

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a reward of $100,000 for each member of the victorious national female basketball team, D'Tigress.

He announced the reward at a reception organised for the team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, commended the team for making Nigeria proud.

He also conferred National Honours on the players and gave each of them flats.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, were among those who welcomed the basket champions and the coaching crew, led by the Head Coach, Rena Wakama.

The victorious D'Tigress arrived the forecourt of the President's office few minutes before 5pm and were ushered into the New Banquet Hall of the State House.

The Nigerian team defeated Mali 78-64 in the final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Sunday night, to secure their seventh AfroBasket title overall and fifth consecutive title.

The victory cemented their dominance in African women's basketball.

The development comes exactly a week after President Tinubu hosted the nation's female football team, the Super Falcons, who won a resounding tenth WAFCON title in Rabat, Morocco.

Each of the player also got $100,000, sparking mixed reactions among Nigerians, especially online.