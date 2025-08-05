Zimbabwe: Government Bans Sale of Second-Hand Clothing and Street Vending

The government has announced a ban on the importation and sale of second-hand clothing, as well as on street and night vending.

Speaking at a meeting with Harare City Councillors and officials at Town House on Monday, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said informal trading practices have disrupted formal businesses in the capital.

"The proliferation of street and night vending has destroyed the viability of formal businesses in our city," said Garwe.

"I would like to take this opportunity to advise that the government has banned the importation and sale of second-hand clothes. Consequently, street vending and night vending activities are also banned. Please take note, street fathers."

The minister cited concerns over illegal drug and substance deals taking place under the cover of night vending, warning that such activities pose a threat to public health, the economy, and national security.

Garwe urged Harare City Council to work closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to enforce the directive.

He called on law enforcement agencies to implement existing by-laws with sensitivity, especially in light of past incidents where civilians were injured during street clean-up operations.

"In the past, when street clean-ups were initiated, there was no need to harass anyone. You can begin by engaging associations representing the vendors," Garwe said.

"Enforcement should not be about being tough or brutal. Please carry it out in a humane manner. We must educate the public while making tough decisions."

He also called on the Council to urgently address the worsening traffic congestion in the city.

"The current state of traffic is unacceptable. I call upon the Council to invoke and strengthen existing by-laws to restore order and improve traffic management in our city," Garwe added.