Nigeria: Food Security - Kano Employs 1,038 Youths As Agric Extension Workers

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented employment letters to 1,038 youths recently recruited as agricultural extension workers, urging them to serve with integrity and avoid corrupt practices.

Speaking during the distribution of appointment letters in Kano on Monday, Governor Yusuf described the occasion as the fulfilment of a major campaign promise aimed at enhancing food security and boosting household incomes across the state.

He stressed the need to expand the workforce of extension agents, noting that although Kano leads the country in the number of extension workers, the increasing demands of farmers and the need to scale up food production necessitate further engagement.

Governor Yusuf warned the recruits against siphoning public resources, absenteeism, and laziness, stressing that their role is a sacred responsibility to support farmers and rural communities.

The governor also announced the award of a contract for the construction of a two-kilometre-long earth dam, which will irrigate 3 million square metres of farmland and create an additional 2,800 hectares of irrigation land.

He said the initiative is part of broader efforts to double the state's agricultural land and empower a new generation of agricultural workers who will bring innovative solutions to farming challenges.

The governor said the state government would soon employ over 5,000 additional youths and 3,900 teachers, while another 1,500 lecturers would be recruited into the state's tertiary institutions.