Liberia: UNDP, Orange Liberia Explore New Frontiers

In a strategic move to scale up digital inclusion and youth empowerment, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Mr. Aliou M. Dia met with Mr. Zayzay Mulbah, Manager of the Orange Digital Center, to deepen collaboration and explore a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions.

The meeting, held at the Orange Digital Center in Monrovia on July 29, 2025, focused on accelerating joint efforts to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital skills development for young Liberians.

"We at UNDP firmly believe that Liberia's future for sustainable development lies in equipping young people through digital transformation. Our partnership with Orange Liberia is key to delivering the tools, training, and opportunities that help youth thrive in a fast-evolving world," said Mr. Dia.

Orange Liberia has already launched impactful initiatives such as coding bootcamps, digital literacy sessions, and enterprise development programs for young women and men. Both organizations acknowledged the need to formalize and expand these efforts through an updated MoU that reflects emerging priorities.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with UNDP," noted Mr. Mulbah, Manager of Orange Digital Center. He said, "By working together, we can bridge Liberia's digital divide, nurture youth innovation, and unlock the full potential of the country's rising generation. A renewed MoU will help us scale these efforts for greater national impact."

The proposed agreement will introduce new areas of collaboration, including green digital solutions, artificial intelligence for development, and broader access to underserved rural communities. It will also cover joint events, startup incubation, and shared data frameworks to promote inclusive digital policymaking.

As Liberia embraces the path toward a digital future, this partnership represents a key step toward ensuring that young people are active architects of national development, equipped with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed.